Star Trek First Officers Ranked from T'Pol to Jack Ransom

An analysis of top Star Trek first officers including T'Pol, Jack Ransom, and Chakotay. Explore their roles, character arcs, and impact on the franchise's history.

William T. Riker of The Next Generation and Voyager's Chakotay represent some of the most significant first officers in Star Trek history. These characters are often as important as the captain, bringing unique experiences to the table. They are brilliant and smart characters who have surpassed the original in some regards. This article explores the best first officers in the franchise timeline.

T'Pol and Enterprise Prequel Dynamics

T'Pol served as Enterprise's Vulcan first officer during one of the first major expeditions into deep space. She joined Captain Archer and his crew despite initial tensions. The humans did not entirely trust her at first. This distrust stemmed from the fact that the Vulcans had kept interstellar travel secrets locked away. These secrets delayed this kind of exploration for humanity. T'Pol eventually began to open up to her crewmates. She stayed aboard the Enterprise after its first successful mission. She ignored the Vulcans' call to return home. Her role was technically science officer, but due to rank, she acted as first officer too. Her inability to not be Vulcan made her an interesting character. The series is a prequel to the entire franchise. It shows how inexperienced these alien beings are with Vulcans at this point. During the first series, T'Pol was not especially well written. There has been criticism that she was not taken as seriously. Some viewers felt she was almost eye candy for the viewer. The actress, Jolene Blalock, pushed back on some scripts. She aimed to get a more fleshed-out Vulcan character on screen.

Also read Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Jack Ransom and Lower Decks Comedy

Something from the new era of Star Trek makes this list. Lower Decks clears the bar for a genuinely good comedy. It is based in the Star Trek universe. Jack Ransom is the show's boisterous character. He is overtly macho in his presentation. He has an underlying deep understanding of what the Federation is for. Despite being a complete goon, Ransom is regularly the highlight of whatever episode he appears in. He does walk a fine line, as too much Ransom can be bad for you. Ransom just highlights how well Lower Decks writers understood and loved Star Trek. Every major ridiculous trope or fan in-joke appears here. It is always played to great effect. As with most other cartoons of its kind, there is a deeper layer. The show inevitably begins to roll this out as Lower Decks draws to a close. Ransom's time on screen is tied up quite nicely. It is a little too sickly sweet in the end. He has one of the last lines in the show. He makes a workout joke at the conclusion.

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Chakotay and Voyager Leadership

Chakotay was the Maquis commander turned makeshift Federation commander. His crew was forced to join forces with the stranded Voyager crew. His time on Voyager is slightly hamstrung by the initial idea. Two very different groups had to learn to work together. They struggled with being trapped in the Delta Quadrant. Chakotay eventually lost some of that Maquis rashness. By the end, he fell in line with most other first officers. That is not to say he is boring. The show did him a little dirty by throwing out the basis of the series almost immediately. His background is best shown during the first season. On occasion, he and the crew butted heads. Captain Janeway and Chakotay clashed as the natural order began to solidify. He ordered engineers to do stuff without Janeway's permission. He dealt with potential mutiny the Maquis way. It involved a punch to the face in one instance. While Chakotay never had his potential realized as other Voyager characters did, he had his moments. He traveled through time in Shattered. This was a fun, quick whiz through the show's history. He also confronted the Voth Minister in Distant Origin. In that episode, tradition began to oppose the people's progress.

Kira Nerys and Non-Federation Perspectives

Kira Nerys is a non-Federation first officer in Star Trek. She is a Bajoran ex-freedom fighter. She fought against the Cardassian occupation. She wound up with the Federation being invited right in. She was assigned to the Federation's rechristened Deep Space Nine. Commander Sisko asked for a Bajoran first officer. Major Kira was brash and unshackled. Unlike other first officers, Kira was not part of the Federation. At first, she was rough with the crew aboard the space station. As with every character within this trope, she softens up. The show goes on, and her role evolves significantly. Her perspective provides a unique view of Federation operations.