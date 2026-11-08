Star Trek Evil Worf Returns in Magic: The Gathering November 2026

Evil Worf appears in the new Stardates collection on November 13, 2026, bringing Mirror Universe tension to Magic: The Gathering Arena and tabletop play despite shipping delays.

Star Trek fans are preparing for a significant crossover event as Evil Worf officially returns to the franchise through a partnership with Magic: The Gathering. This collaboration introduces a new collectible card based on the notorious Mirror Universe counterpart of Michael Dorn's beloved Klingon warrior. The release of these items is scheduled for November 13, 2026, marking a major moment for collectors and viewers alike.

Evil Worf Card Stats and Mirror Universe Mechanics

Wizards of the Coast has revealed that the card titled "Worf, Regent of Terok Nor" serves as the centerpiece of this dark return. The design draws direct inspiration from the existing Magic: The Gathering card "Mogis, God of Slaughter." This legendary creature is categorized as both black and red, featuring a powerful 7/5 power and toughness stat line. The card includes the Indestructible ability, ensuring it cannot be destroyed by effects or damage. Additionally, its upkeep effect forces opponents to make a difficult choice during their turn. Players must either sacrifice one of their own creatures or suffer two damage points. This mechanic perfectly mirrors the ruthless governance of Regent Worf over the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance.

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Additional Mirror Universe Characters Join the Crossover

The Stardates collection extends beyond Worf to include several other infamous figures from the alternate reality. Intendant Kira Nerys is represented by a card based on "Drivnod, Carnage Dominus." Spock appears as "Spock, Mirror Malefactor," utilizing the template of "Prosper, Tome-Bound." The collection also features Empress Sato, Terran Tyrant, which is based on the iconic "Empress Galina." Furthermore, a sinister version of Jean-Luc Picard titled "General Picard, Earth Warlord" joins the ranks. These characters bring the brutal politics of the Mirror Universe into the strategic gameplay of Magic: The Gathering.

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Stardates Collection Availability and Boosters

These cards are part of a special 30-card Stardates collection. The series consists of borderless reprints that highlight familiar Star Trek characters with a modern aesthetic. Fans can obtain these items through Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Traditional foil versions of the cards are exclusively available in the Collector Boosters. The set is not limited to a single format, allowing players to integrate these cards into various deck constructions. While Evil Worf is not included in the pre-constructed Commander decks, he can be added to customized decks such as Klingon Fury. This flexibility allows enthusiasts to build strategies centered around his brutal abilities.

Release Dates and Shipping Delays for Commander Decks

The official release date for the larger Star Trek crossover is November 13, 2026. Magic: The Gathering Arena will receive the digital version three days earlier on November 10. Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that production and shipping delays are affecting certain physical products. An update on November 5 indicated that Commander decks in North America may arrive after the official release date. Some bundles and other products are also experiencing similar delays. However, Play Boosters and Prerelease Packs remain on schedule. This means eager collectors can still obtain Evil Worf through standard booster openings without waiting for delayed shipments.