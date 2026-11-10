Star Trek: Echoes in Eternity Sends Kirk and Spock to the Barren Planet KX-1

David Mack's new Star Trek: The Original Series novel Echoes in Eternity sends Kirk and Spock on a 27-year mystery at KX-1, released October 27.

Kirk and Spock are back aboard the Enterprise in Echoes in Eternity, a new Star Trek: The Original Series novel written by David Mack. The anniversary novel was released on October 27, arriving as The Original Series celebrates its 60th anniversary. It places the two officers at the center of a mystery that spans 27 years and three separate visits to solve.

The story arrives during a period when fans are weighing how the franchise will return to James T. Kirk on screen. Strange New Worlds, the Paramount+ prequel, has spent four seasons aboard the Enterprise with Christopher Pike in the captain's chair. Paul Wesley plays Kirk in that series before he takes command of the ship.

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Kirk and Spock Face a 27-Year Mystery at KX-1

The novel gives Kirk and Spock a mystery that takes 27 years and three visits to solve. Their destination is KX-1, a barren planet whose orbit sits between two black holes. Because of that orbit, the planet can only be reached during brief windows that come years apart.

Whatever fell out of the sky and landed on KX-1 is the central puzzle of the book. The Enterprise has only so long to find out what it is before the route back closes again. That tight timetable gives the mystery its pressure, since each visit to the planet is limited by when the windows open.

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Star Trek Year One Was Shelved Before Production

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman wanted to make Star Trek: Year One, a follow-up focused on Kirk's early days commanding the Enterprise. The plan did not move forward. By September, Goldsman revealed in an interview that the sets were gone, people had started taking other jobs, and he doubted the series would happen.

That outcome leaves a gap in the television plans for Kirk. The Original Series anniversary arrives without a new live-action project that centers on the young captain. Readers who want Kirk stories now have the Echoes in Eternity novel as the main new option in the source material.

Strange New Worlds Still Holds the Kirk Story on Paramount+

Strange New Worlds has already positioned Kirk before he becomes captain. Wesley's James T. Kirk appears on the prequel before the chair that Pike occupies belongs to him. Viewers already know who eventually gets the job, so the open question for Paramount+ is whether audiences will get to watch that transition play out.

For readers who want to pick up the novel, Echoes in Eternity is available from its publisher, Simon and Schuster. The book connects the classic crew to the anniversary celebration while the television future of Kirk remains uncertain.