Sonequa Martin-Green would love to return as Captain Michael Burnham in a potential Star Trek crossover. Martin-Green starred as Burnham for five seasons of Star Trek: Discovery from 2017 to 2024. The 32nd century era introduced in Star Trek: Discovery continues in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Discovery 's Sonequa Martin-Green would love to return as Captain Michael Burnham and reveals that conversations about a Star Trek crossover have happened. Martin-Green starred as Burnham for five seasons of Star Trek: Discovery from 2017 to 2024.

Martin-Green now stars as Detective Lena Silver in Boston Blue on CBS opposite Donnie Wahlberg. Star Trek: Discovery introduced the 32nd century era, which continues in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Two characters from Star Trek: Discovery reprised their roles in Starfleet Academy: Tig Notaro as Commander Jett Reno and Oded Fehr as Admiral Charles Vance. Mary Wiseman also guest-starred as Lieutenant Silvia Tilly in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 8.

The USS Enterprise is the most iconic starship in science fiction, and its registry number is NCC-1701. Kirk's most trusted officer is a half-human, half-Vulcan science officer famous for his logic and iconic salute, who is Mr. Spock. Starfleet's most important regulation forbids interference with the natural development of alien civilizations, and this guiding principle is called the Prime Directive.

A cybernetic collective that assimilates entire civilizations into its hive mind is known as the Borg, and their chilling declaration is 'Resistance is futile.

' Captain Jean-Luc Picard commands the Enterprise-D in The Next Generation and later received his own series, Star Trek: Picard, and he is portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart. Starfleet vessels travel faster than light by bending space around them using a matter-antimatter reaction, and this propulsion system is called Warp Drive. The conversations about a Star Trek crossover have happened, and it would be exciting to see the characters from different Star Trek series interact with each other.

Martin-Green's return as Captain Michael Burnham would be a great addition to the Star Trek franchise, and it would be interesting to see how her character would fit into the new series. The 32nd century era introduced in Star Trek: Discovery continues in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and it would be great to see more of the characters from the previous series. The USS Enterprise is an iconic starship, and its registry number is NCC-1701.

Mr. Spock is a half-human, half-Vulcan science officer famous for his logic and iconic salute. The Prime Directive is a guiding principle that forbids interference with the natural development of alien civilizations. The Borg are a cybernetic collective that assimilates entire civilizations into its hive mind, and their chilling declaration is 'Resistance is futile.

' Captain Jean-Luc Picard commands the Enterprise-D in The Next Generation and later received his own series, Star Trek: Picard, and he is portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart. Starfleet vessels travel faster than light by bending space around them using a matter-antimatter reaction, and this propulsion system is called Warp Drive





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Star Trek: Discovery Sonequa Martin-Green Captain Michael Burnham Star Trek Crossover 32Nd Century Era Starfleet Academy

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