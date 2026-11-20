Una McCormack's new Deep Space Nine novel, The Peacemakers, follows Jake Sisko on Cardassia Prime as he investigates wartime secrets and his father's moral compromises during the Dominion War.

Una McCormack publishes The Peacemakers, the fifty-fourth novel in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine series, bringing fans back to a pivotal moment in galactic history. The book arrives in the United States on November 17, 2026, and follows with a release in the United Kingdom on November 19. Published by Pocket Books, this 320-page entry challenges the legacy of the Dominion War by examining the moral costs of victory through the eyes of Captain Benjamin Sisko's son, Jake Sisko.

Jake Sisko Inherits Family Legacy Burdens

Jake Sisko returns from the Gamma Quadrant with unsettling rumors that Starfleet may prefer to keep buried. He is not an outsider looking in but the son of the man whose reputation shaped his entire life. This familial connection complicates his investigation, forcing him to weigh loyalty against the possibility that his father's methods were flawed. Starfleet Intelligence demands answers about his travels, while the Bajorans view him as a living link to their departed Emissary.

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These competing expectations turn Jake's identity into public property, regardless of his desire for a normal life as a writer. He understands how narratives are constructed, recognizing that omissions often shape what society accepts as truth. McCormack uses this background to give Jake a meaningful role in scrutinizing the image of the Federation. His emotional investment allows for a nuanced exploration of both his father's virtues and his failures.

Cardassian Murders Expose Wartime Secrets

The narrative draws clear parallels to the Deep Space Nine season six episode In the Pale Moonlight, where Benjamin Sisko orchestrated a scheme to bring the Romulans into the war. That episode endured because it refused to let victory erase the moral cost of deception and forgery. The Peacemakers revisits that tension but shifts the focus to the consequences that reach the Sisko family years later. Jake must decide if the compromises made during the conflict can be defended or if admiration has obscured uncomfortable truths.

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Jake accepts an invitation to an arts festival on Cardassia Prime, hoping to escape the scrutiny surrounding his recent activities. The planet carries deep scars from the Dominion War, and its inhabitants interpret Starfleet's actions differently than those who remember the conflict as an existential fight. The personal investigation quickly turns dangerous when Jake escapes into the Cardassian desert. He joins a tour of ancient archaeological sites, where the group becomes isolated and murders begin to occur.

Historical Inquiry Meets Immediate Danger

The expedition provides McCormack with a vehicle to connect buried history with the secrets characters still protect. As the group faces isolation and violence, the historical questions acquire an immediate mystery to solve. Jake finds himself navigating a complex web of competing agendas. Individuals on Cardassia view him as a potential ally for their own interests, while Starfleet Intelligence remains intensely interested in his movements.

He is forced to confront several versions of the same problem: who controls the truth, who benefits from it, and who gets to tell the story afterward. The structure of the novel places Jake among people with conflicting goals, amplifying the stakes of his inquiry. This approach ensures the story is not just a nostalgia trip but a serious examination of legacy and accountability in the Star Trek universe.

Author Background Enhances Franchise Continuity

The Peacemakers represents Una McCormack's latest contribution to a franchise she knows intimately. Simon & Schuster lists ten previous Star Trek novels by the author, including titles such as The Never-Ending Sacrifice, The Crimson Shadow, Enigma Tales, and The Last Best Hope. Her deep familiarity with the source material allows her to weave Jake's personal journey into the broader tapestry of Starfleet history.

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McCormack uses Jake not simply as a familiar face but as someone forced to question a foundational legacy. The novel arrives as a direct response to the difficult questions raised five years after the Dominion War ended. By placing the reckoning in the hands of the captain's son, the story explores what the Federation did to win and what sacrifices were made along the way. The Peacemakers is available to purchase now for readers eager to delve into this morally complex chapter of the Deep Space Nine canon.