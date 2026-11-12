Star Trek Deep Space Nine Crew Reunites In New Magic The Gathering Mosaic

Wizards of the Coast unveils Deep Space Find, a nine-card mosaic celebrating the iconic crew in a massive crossover honoring 60 years of the franchise.

Wizards of the Coast is officially reuniting the cast of Star Trek Deep Space Nine through a massive new illustration, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing crossover between the trading card game and the long-running science fiction franchise. The new release, titled Deep Space Find, serves as a nine-card mosaic that brings together the beloved ensemble cast of the series in a single, intricate image. This project celebrates the enduring legacy of the show, which premiered in 1993 and initially faced skepticism before gaining widespread critical acclaim.

The mosaic features artwork by Marija Tiurina, whose elaborate illustration evokes the memorable gatherings and emotional farewell parties that defined the series finale. Each of the nine individual cards comprises a different portion of the larger artwork, allowing collectors to assemble the pieces to reveal the complete scene. The design pays tribute to the show's seven-season run, with numerous Easter eggs and hidden details for longtime fans to discover aboard the space station.

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Core Mosaic Details And Artist Tribute

Deep Space Find is stacked with references to the series, ensuring that nearly every character from the show can be found hiding somewhere within the illustration. Some cards spotlight individual members of the crew, while others pay tribute to memorable locations and pivotal storylines, including the Dominion War. The collaborative nature of the mosaic allows fans to engage with the art in a unique way, assembling the nine cards to appreciate the full scope of the tribute.

The release coincides with a broader celebration of 60 years of Star Trek, featuring characters, spacecraft, and iconic moments from across the entire franchise. Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that the mosaic is part of a larger collection of scenes, including Unimatrix Zero, a six-card tribute to Star Trek Voyager, and Mirror, Mirror, which is inspired by The Original Series. These diverse tributes highlight the depth of the crossover and the breadth of the franchise's history.

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Competing Views On Series Legacy

When Star Trek Deep Space Nine premiered in 1993, it was not welcomed with open arms by every Trekkie. After years with Picard and the Enterprise crew in The Next Generation, some fans were not sold on a series set primarily aboard a stationary space station. Its darker tone and starkly different take on storytelling deepened the divide over the years, with some viewers arguing that the show strayed too far from Roddenberry's original vision.

However, time has been very kind to Deep Space Nine, and what was once one of the franchise's more divisive entries has enjoyed a bit of a critical renaissance in recent years. Its ambitious long-running storylines have earned newfound appreciation, and the show is now widely celebrated as one of Star Treks finest achievements. The unforgettable ensemble cast is a major part of that revitalization, making the decision to feature them prominently in the Magic The Gathering crossover a fitting honor.

Impact On Markets And Release Logistics

Alongside the mosaic, the crossover features Play Boosters and Collector Boosters, as well as four Commander decks: Federation Fleet, Landing Party, Klingon Fury, and We Are the Borg. Two additional six-card mosaics, Divergent Timeline and Enterprise-Q, are being released through dedicated Scene Boxes, featuring the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew and Q's antics aboard Picard's Enterprise. These products aim to capture the essence of different eras and timelines within the Star Trek universe.

Magic The Gathering x Star Trek officially releases on November 13, 2026, with Wizards of the Coast warning that production and shipping issues are affecting certain products. While Play Boosters remain on schedule, some Commander decks, Scene Boxes, and other special products are experiencing delays depending on the region. This means that not everything may be available immediately at launch, potentially impacting collectors who are eager to complete their sets. Created by Richard Garfield, the game continues to expand its fantasy genre offerings with this major licensing partnership.