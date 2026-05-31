Star Trek and the Blunders of the Kelvin Timeline

This article explores the successes and failures of the revamped Kelvin Timeline in Star Trek. It highlights the potential the Kelvin Timeline had and how it was not fully realized, as well as the story 'Love's First Bloom' and its unique take on gay relationships in Star Trek's history.

Star Trek just dropped the ultimate tribute to a beloved Original Series cast member, but it also points to a huge problem with the franchise. 2009's Star Trek , helmed by JJ Abrams, revolutionized the franchise, setting a tone that would continue for a decade.

It introduced the Kelvin Timeline, a parallel universe roughly thirty years before The Original Series. However, the series failed to live up to its potential, ultimately getting cancelled in 2016. A story featuring Sulu, revealed to be gay in the Kelvin Timeline, pays tribute to actor George Takei. The Kelvin Timeline had the potential to tell new types of stories and shake up the lore.

Its momentum was disrupted by subpar films, and fans will likely never see anything related to it again. The story of Sulu and his husband, featured in 'Love's First Bloom', serves as a bittersweet reminder of Paramount's failures. Interestingly, IDW showed the potential in the series, as books like 'Star Trek: The Devil's Wife', developed in coordination with the filmmakers, were original and engaging. They retold classic episodes with the Kelvin crew's likenesses and added original stories, becoming fan favorites.

Paramount executives wanted a return to the Kirk and Spock era, but they were unable to create the series they envisioned. The Kelvin Timeline was a brilliant opportunity for new stories and lore, but it's doubtful many will ever be seen again. The story of Sulu and his husband, featured in 'Love's First Bloom', is a much-needed addition to the Star Trek lore, acknowledging the gay relationship publicly for the first time in the franchise's history.

The story serves as a testament to how badly Paramount bungled the series





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