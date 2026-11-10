Star Trek 60th Anniversary MTG Sets Launch November 13 2026 With Enterprise-Q Scene Box

Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary with Enterprise-Q, a Magic the Gathering scene box featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the entity Q, launching November 2026.

Wizards of the Coast and Paramount Pictures have officially launched the Magic The Gathering x Star Trek crossover, with the Enterprise-Q Scene Box arriving on November 13 2026. This release marks a major milestone in the Star Trek 60th anniversary celebration by bringing Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the omnipotent entity Q together for the first time in a unified trading card game set. The partnership bridges the gap between tabletop gaming and interstellar exploration offering fans a tangible way to commemorate six decades of the iconic franchise.

The Enterprise-Q Scene Box serves as a premium collectible item containing six traditional foil borderless cards and six additional art-only cards. These specific cards are classified as Scene Cards which feature interconnected artwork that forms a larger mosaic when arranged correctly. The set also includes three Star Trek Play Boosters and a display easel to showcase the completed image for collectors. Non-foil versions of the playable cards are available in Collector Boosters but the dedicated Scene Box guarantees the complete set for enthusiasts.

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Illustrated by Alexander Gering the Enterprise-Q artwork depicts Q causing chaos aboard the Enterprise while surrounded by unamused crew members. The visual narrative captures the absurd nature of Q's historical interactions with Captain Picard including glowing Faeries surrounding the starship. This imagery reflects the long-running rivalry established in The Next Generation where Q first put humanity on trial. The artwork emphasizes the contrast between Q's enjoyment and Picard's frustration a dynamic that defined their relationship over seven seasons.

The gameplay elements in Enterprise-Q focus heavily on Faerie creature tokens reflecting Q's mischievous and unpredictable nature. The card Q Your Illustrious Host provides players with a five-color Commander option that can cast certain cards without paying their mana costs. This mechanic allows for a unique playstyle that mirrors the trickster's ability to alter reality at will. The set integrates these abilities seamlessly into the broader Magic The Gathering framework offering new strategic possibilities for players who favor the Faerie archetype.

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Enterprise-Q is one of two special Scene Boxes celebrating iconic characters and moments from Star Trek history. The second box titled Divergent Timeline features the Kelvin timeline versions of Kirk Spock and their Enterprise crew. Four additional interconnected scenes including Unimatrix Zero and Showdown at Sector 001 are available through Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. The larger crossover officially launches on November 13 2026 with preorders already available to fans globally.

The reunion of Picard and Q holds significant weight for fans who have followed their story since The Next Generation debuted. Played by John de Lancie Q introduced the Borg to the Enterprise in the series premiere setting off one of the franchise's longest-running rivalries. Their interactions ranged from tormenting the captain to teaching him valuable lessons culminating in the series finale All Good Things. This dynamic was further explored in Star Trek Picard Season 2 where their farewell left a lasting impact on the audience and the narrative.

In addition to the Scene Boxes the release includes four Commander decks Federation Fleet Landing Party Klingon Fury and We Are the Borg. These decks provide pre-constructed options for players interested in specific factions within the Star Trek universe. The collaboration targets both Magic The Gathering players and Star Trek enthusiasts leveraging the nostalgia associated with Captain Picard and Q. Collectors can expect high demand for the foil borderless cards which are limited in availability through the Scene Box purchase.

This collaboration represents a unique intersection of pop culture and tabletop gaming offering a tangible way to commemorate six decades of Star Trek. The integration of Q and Picard into Magic The Gathering allows fans to engage with their favorite characters in a new medium. As the November 2026 launch date approaches anticipation continues to grow among collectors worldwide who are eager to witness the next chapter in this legendary rivalry.