Star Trek and Magic: The Gathering Release Captain Archer and Porthos

Wizards of the Coast unveils the Star Trek crossover expansion releasing November 13, featuring Captain Jonathan Archer and his beagle Porthos in new collectible cards and Commander decks.

Wizards of the Coast has officially announced the release of the Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover expansion, which will arrive in stores on Friday, November 13. This new product line celebrates the sixty-year anniversary of the science fiction franchise with a diverse array of collectible cards, themed Commander decks, and unique scene cards featuring mosaic-style designs from across the series history. The launch marks a significant moment for fans who have waited years for a formal recognition of the series that bridged the gap between the original events and the later Federation era.

Archer and Porthos Card Mechanics Explained

Among the new additions is the "Captain Jonathan Archer" card, which returns Scott Bakula's iconic character to the tabletop arena as a rare green 3/3 Legendary Creature costing three mana. The card's most appealing feature for collectors is the automatic summoning of his loyal beagle companion, Porthos, who enters the battlefield as a legendary green 1/1 Dog creature token upon Archer's deployment. This mechanic mirrors the original show's dynamic, where the dog served as a constant source of companionship for the captain despite having no official Starfleet duties.

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Federation Ability and Creature Synergy

The design of the new cards incorporates a clever gameplay interaction rooted in the lore of the United Federation of Planets. Archer possesses a secondary ability called Federation, which allows a player to spend one green mana and tap the creature to give another controlled creature +X/+X until the end of the turn. The value of X is determined by the number of different creature types among the player's non-Borg creatures, creating a powerful synergy for deck builders.

Archer himself counts as both a Human and an Officer, while the Porthos token adds the Dog type to the mix. Together, these three distinct creature types allow Archer to buff his adorable companion into a formidable 4/4 creature. This mechanical tribute captures the partnership seen in Star Trek: Enterprise, where the beagle provided an endearing and wholesome element to the series that contrasted with the often tense diplomatic and military situations aboard the ship.

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Crossover Expansion Product Details

The main Star Trek expansion, abbreviated as TRK, is available through standard booster packs, allowing players to randomly find Archer cards during gameplay. However, Wizards of the Coast has also produced a separate collectible token card for Porthos, ensuring that enthusiasts can display the duo properly without needing to rely solely on in-game token generation. This separation acknowledges the cultural impact of the beagle, who has become one of the most memorable and unexpected characters in the franchise's extensive history.

In addition to the standard cards, the crossover includes four themed Commander decks designed for casual and competitive play. These decks are titled Federation Fleet, Landing Party, Klingon Fury, and We Are the Borg, offering various strategic approaches to the game. Each deck is crafted to reflect the specific themes and factions of the Star Trek universe, providing a comprehensive experience for collectors who enjoy building decks around specific narratives.

Release Logistics and Shipping Expectations

While the official launch date is set for Friday, November 13, consumers should be aware of potential logistical challenges associated with the release. Wizards of the Coast has issued a warning that certain products, particularly the Commander decks and select bundled sets, are currently experiencing shipping delays. As a result, some retailers may not receive their inventory until after the official release date, which could impact the immediate availability for customers eager to secure these collectibles.

The Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover serves as a major event for the fantasy card game, aiming to attract new players while rewarding long-time fans with high-quality artistic tributes. The inclusion of Scott Bakula's Captain Archer and his four-legged sidekick highlights the developer's attention to detail in capturing the spirit of Star Trek: Enterprise. Fans who missed the original series or those who cherish the memories of the NX-01 crew will find this release a nostalgic and mechanically engaging addition to their collections.