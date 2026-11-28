Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary with a new Magic The Gathering crossover featuring Mirror Universe scene cards that combine to form a single artwork.

Star Trek marks its landmark 60th anniversary with a series of new releases that pay homage to the franchise's most iconic characters and storylines. One of the most beloved concepts in the science fiction universe, the Mirror Universe, is returning to the spotlight through a special crossover with the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. This collaboration brings the alternate reality, first introduced in 1967 during the second season of Star Trek: The Original Series, into a tangible and interactive format for fans and collectors alike.

Mirror Universe Cards Launch

Star Trek: Mirror, Mirror is one of several unique releases featured in the recently launched Magic: The Gathering crossover. This specific set brings the iconic 1967 episode to life in a completely new medium. Illustrated by Mark Spears, the six-card scene depicts the Enterprise crew's encounter with the Mirror Universe. The artwork includes the detail of Spock's infamous goatee, a visual marker of the dark timeline where the ruthless Terran Empire replaces the United Federation of Planets.

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The concept of the Mirror Universe has been revisited in various series over the decades, from Deep Space Nine to Discovery, becoming a staple of the franchise. Now, in celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary, Star Trek is returning to the alternate reality that started it all with the official release of this card set. The release allows fans to own a piece of the history that defined a darker, more ruthless version of the Starfleet hierarchy.

Collector Features and Availability

One of the coolest aspects of the scene cards in the Star Trek MTG crossover is that collectors can arrange them together to create a sprawling piece of artwork. While each card is individually playable within the game mechanics, their primary appeal for many fans lies in their aesthetic value. The cards are available in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. These variants come in traditional foil and non-foil options to suit different collecting preferences.

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Collectors who do not want to leave their acquisitions up to chance can also purchase individual cards through secondary marketplaces such as TCGplayer. This option ensures that fans can complete their sets without relying solely on randomized booster packs. The availability through both primary and secondary channels highlights the demand for these commemorative items as the franchise celebrates its six decades of exploration.

Other Scene Collections and Reception

The Mirror Universe is just one of several iconic moments from across Star Trek's 60-year history that have received the scene card treatment. Five other collections are available to fans looking to expand their memorabilia. The latter two collections are available as dedicated Scene Boxes. These boxes include all six foil scene cards, six art cards, three Play Boosters, and a display easel for optimal presentation.

While the larger Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek crossover has experienced a somewhat mixed reception commercially, it has earned praise from both MTG players and longtime Trekkies. The collection is lauded for its attention to franchise lore and creative gameplay mechanics. The sheer number of references to individual episodes, obscure characters, and memorable storylines makes exploring the collection particularly rewarding for die-hard fans.

The entire Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover officially launched on November 13. The products are available now for purchase through various retail and digital outlets. This release serves as a significant milestone in the 60-year history of Star Trek, bridging the gap between television legacy and modern collectible gaming culture. Fans can now hold these iconic moments in their hands while continuing to play the game that has been a staple of fantasy gaming since its creation by Richard Garfield in August 1993.