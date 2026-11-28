Wizards of the Coast releases the Enterprise-Q Scene Box for Magic: The Gathering, celebrating Star Trek's 60th anniversary with TNG characters and John de Lancie.

The Star Trek franchise marked its sixty-year anniversary in 2026 with a diverse array of media releases, ranging from new television seasons to digital comics and LEGO collaborations. This extensive celebration followed the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart last month, adding a layer of poignancy to the ongoing tributes to Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his crew.

Wizards of the Coast has officially launched a special crossover product within its Universes Beyond series, titled the Enterprise-Q Scene Box. This release brings together iconic characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation alongside the mischievous entity Q, portrayed by John de Lancie, for a unique gaming experience that blends fantasy mechanics with sci-fi nostalgia.

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Enterprise-Q Scene Box Features And Mechanics

The Enterprise-Q Scene Box contains six unique borderless cards illustrated by artist Alexander Gering, which align to form a panoramic image of the Enterprise bridge when placed together. These cards feature Captain Picard, Commander Riker, Commander Data, Counselor Troi, Dr. Crusher, and Worf, all depicted in a humorous scenario orchestrated by Q.

Q serves as the five-color Commander for this set, utilizing his reality-warping powers to disrupt the bridge crew. The gameplay mechanics incorporate Faerie synergies that reflect the chaotic nature of the character, allowing players to manipulate the game state in ways that mirror his unpredictable interventions in the Star Trek universe.

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Cross-Generational Appeal And Historical Context

This release arrives during a complex year for the franchise, which has seen significant emotional highs and lows due to the loss of Sir Patrick Stewart. Fans are revisiting the adventures of the original Next Generation crew with a bittersweet perspective, finding comfort in the continued official expansion of their stories through new artistic and interactive mediums.

The larger Magic: The Gathering crossover celebrates virtually every era of Star Trek history, extending beyond The Next Generation. The broader collection includes cards featuring the Borg, iconic Federation starships, and artwork depicting Data's confrontation with Locutus, ensuring that loyalists of The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager also find familiar elements within the expansion.

Pricing, Availability, And Retail Details

The Enterprise-Q Scene Box retails for $41.99 and includes traditional foil versions of the six playable cards, six additional art-only cards, a display easel, and three Star Trek Play Boosters. Non-foil versions of the playable cards are also available in Collector Boosters, providing options for both competitive players and collectors.

The official launch date for the Enterprise-Q Scene Box and the wider Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek collection is November 13. Both products are currently available for purchase, allowing fans to immediately engage with this crossover event that honors the legacy of Star Trek while expanding the boundaries of the popular card game.