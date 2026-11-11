Star student-athlete, 18, allegedly shoots up Scottsdale Airbnb party — as gunfire misses infant by inches

A parent's nightmare: Bullets tore through the wall as an 18-year-old opened fire into a nursery with a baby inside after a shootout erupted at a Scottsdale Airbnb, police say.

Matthew Simcox, 18, was arrested and ordered held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after allegedly taking part in a 58-round gun battle outside a Scottsdale short-term rental.

Ring doorbell surveillance captured Simcox firing toward the street, where multiple rounds struck a neighboring home directly opposite a wall where an infant was sleeping in a crib. Investigators suspect the shootout was retaliatory and linked to an earlier Mesa shooting, while Simcox's defense attorney claims the teenager fired in self-defense.

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An 18-year-old former high school athlete is behind bars on a quarter-million-dollar cash bond after police say he opened fire outside ashort-term rental during a neighborhood gun battle that sent bullets tearing into a nearby home, narrowly missing a sleeping infant.is accused of multiple felony charges, including discharging a firearm at an occupied home, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and endangerment. The charges stem from an early-morning shootout on Oct. 11 at anwere called to the neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. after receiving at least seven emergency calls reporting a heavy barrage of gunfire.

Terrified neighbors reported hearing anywhere from 15 to more than 20 gunshots, with one resident telling dispatchers they heard a bullet whiz right past their head as partygoers scrambled over residential walls to escape. Investigators recovered 58 spent cartridge casings scattered across the front porch and the street. Across from the rental, three bullets struck a neighboring home on East Papago Drive, puncturing the roof and an exterior wall directly opposite a crib where an infant was fast asleep.

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No injuries were reported.camera footage captured several individuals fleeing onto the front porch armed with handguns and a rifle before opening fire toward a group in the street. Police said the video clearly shows Simcox, wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants, pointing and firing a black handgun toward the roadway and the home across the street before frantically collecting spent casings off the porch.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the property and recovered three firearms, two of which were registered to Simcox’s brother and father. Ballistics entered into thehad previously gathered surveillance footage showing Simcox threatening to shoot up a home over an alleged stolen firearm, followed by video days later of Simcox opening fire at the residence from a redDuring Simcox’s initial court appearance, prosecutors pushed for a $350,000 cash-only bond, pointing to the grave danger posed by the gunfire and the infant's close call across the street.

ASimcox’s defense counsel argued for a significantly lower bond, maintaining that the teen was acting in self-defense after a passing vehicle fired into the rental property first. The defense emphasized that Simcox had no prior criminal record, recently graduated with honors fromA Scottsdale woman is voicing her concerns after an alleged international theft ring was busted at an Airbnb across the street from her home. She wants there to be more vetting & security from short-term rental companies.

FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more. Simcox remains held in the Maricopa County jail and is scheduled to appear for a status conference on Nov. 17, followed by a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19. Police have not revealed what sparked the initial altercation in the backyard, and investigators have not identified or charged any other partygoers or occupants of the fleeing vehicle.

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Information in this report was gathered from Maricopa County Superior Court documents, Scottsdale Police Department records, and initial court appearance proceedings.