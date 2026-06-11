Star-Studded World Cup Opening Ceremony Celebrates Unity, Music, and Mexican Heritage

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City featured Shakira, Maná, Salma Hayek, and Andrea Bocelli in a vibrant showcase of global and local talent, emphasizing cultural diversity and soccer's unifying power.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City delivered a vibrant and star-studded spectacle, blending global pop icons with deep cultural resonance.

Colombian superstar Shakira performed the tournament's official anthem, "Dai Dai," alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy, marking her second official World Cup song after the iconic 2010 hit "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).

" She emphasized the importance of rhythm, anthemic quality, and crowd participation in her interview with The Associated Press. The ceremony also featured a surprise appearance by Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, who delivered a warm welcome in Spanish during the historic first protocol parade of all 48 participating nations' flags. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, fresh off a massive concert in Mexico City's Zócalo, added his operatic grandeur to the event.

Mexican singer-songwriter Lila Downs opened the festivities, greeting the global audience in Spanish, English, and the indigenous languages Mixtec and Nahuatl while wearing a traditional huipil, proudly representing her Mixtec heritage and her love for the Mexican national team. Mexican rock legends Maná electrified the stadium with their classic "Oye Mi Amor," accompanied by pre-Hispanic dancers, and announced a major Latin American tour.

The beloved Mexican cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules performed their danceable hit "Por Ella" with pop star Belinda, embodying their roots from the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City. Colombian reggaetón star J Balvin delivered a dynamic set, starting with a cardboard car for "Que Calor" and joined by Ryan Castro for "Una A La Vez," before closing with his global hit "I Like It.

" His performance highlighted his experience from major stages like the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. French DJ David Guetta performed the official anthem "DNA" with South Korean star EJAE during the flag parade. Danny Ocean also presented his FIFA collaboration "Partidazo," with dancers in modernized traditional Jalisco dresses. The ceremony's visual flair included Labubu characters in soccer jerseys, adding a playful, contemporary touch.

Beyond the music, the opening ceremony served as a powerful statement of unity, diversity, and cultural pride. Lila Downs's multilingual greeting and Salma Hayek's passionate endorsement of soccer as a unifying force underscored Mexico's role as a co-host alongside the United States and Canada. The event celebrated the 48-team tournament's expansion and the rich tapestry of cultures represented, from indigenous languages to global pop.

Each performance was carefully curated to reflect both local identity and international appeal, creating a festive atmosphere that set the stage for a month of competition. The ceremony successfully combined spectacle with substance, honoring the World Cup's traditions while embracing its future as a truly global celebration of sport and culture





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World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Shakira Maná Salma Hayek Lila Downs Mexico City FIFA Music Performance

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