Star-Studded Opening Ceremony Ignites 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opened with a dazzling ceremony featuring Shakira, Maná, Andrea Bocelli, and Salma Hayek, celebrating Mexican culture and global unity through music and performance.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a star-studded spectacular held at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, captivating fans before the Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.

The event featured a lineup of international icons including Shakira, Maná, Andrea Bocelli, and a surprise appearance by Salma Hayek, all of whom delivered performances that set an electrifying tone for the tournament. Shakira, the Colombian superstar, performed the official World Cup song "Dai Dai" alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Known for her previous World Cup anthems like "Waka Waka" in 2010, Shakira emphasized the essential elements of a successful tournament song: rhythm, anthemic quality, and unifying energy that inspires both dancing and collective singing. Her record of World Cup performances is unparalleled, having appeared at Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 (both opening and closing), Brazil 2014, and now the 2026 inauguration.

She is also scheduled to perform at the first-ever halftime show during a World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, sharing the stage with Madonna and BTS. Lila Downs opened the ceremony with a multilingual welcome, addressing fans and players in Spanish, English, and the indigenous languages Mixtec and Nahuatl. Dressed in a white huipil with lilac trim, Downs highlighted Mexico's diversity, ancestral heritage, and the resilience of its cultural spirit.

Born in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, to a Mixtec mother and an American father of Scottish descent, Downs expressed profound pride in representing her country, declaring her support for the Mexican team with a vibrant "Viva México!

" Mexican rock legends Maná energized the stadium with their classic "Oye mi amor," accompanied by pre-Hispanic dancers adorned with feathered headdresses. The band, formed in 1986, has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and announced a Latin American stadium tour during their performance. The Mexican cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules, hailing from the working-class Iztapalapa district, performed their danceable hit "Por Ella" with pop star Belinda, blending traditional sounds with modern flair.

Reggaetón star J Balvin delivered a dynamic set, starting with a cardboard car for "Qué calor," then joining Ryan Castro for "Una a la vez," and finishing with his hit "I Like It.

" Danny Ocean performed the World Cup collaboration "Partidazo" with dancers in modernized traditional Jalisco dresses featuring hoodies, while playful Labubu mascots in World Cup jerseys added a whimsical touch. Finally, actress and producer Salma Hayek, a known football enthusiast, gave a brief welcome speech during the first-ever World Cup protocol parade showcasing all 48 participating nations' flags





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Shakira World Cup 2026 Mexico Opening Ceremony Maná Lila Downs Los Ángeles Azules J Balvin

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