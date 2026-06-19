Star-Studded Cast Announced for Animated Film 'Groove Tails'

Imprint Entertainment reveals the voice cast for its upcoming animated feature Groove Tails, a story about a mouse chasing a dancing dream. The ensemble includes Ansel Elgort, Halle Bailey, Ludacris, J.B. Smoove, CeeLo Green, and Agnez Mo.

An ensemble cast featuring well-known actors and musicians has been announced for the upcoming animated feature Groove Tails , produced by Imprint Entertainment . The star-studded lineup includes Ansel Elgort , known for Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars, and West Side Story; singer and actress Halle Bailey , celebrated for her role in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple; and Ludacris , a mainstay of the Fast & Furious series with credits including Crash and Hustle & Flow.

Additional cast members are comedian J.B. Smoove from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Mapleworth Murders, and Grammy-winning artist CeeLo Green, who voiced a character in Hotel Transylvania. The project also features global recording artist and actress Agnez Mo, who appears in Reacher, in a key role. The film's narrative centers on a mouse with dreams of dancing stardom.

After his father disapproves of his ambitions, he embarks on a journey with a group of fellow misfits. Together, they explore their own unique rhythms while fighting to protect the only home they have ever known. Director Bob Logan described the movie as a celebration of individuality, perseverance, and the universal language of music.

He praised the cast for bringing energy, humor, and heart to the characters, noting that Groove Tails is the kind of film audiences of all ages can enjoy together. The production is led by producers Maryann Garger and Michael Becker, who emphasized their goal to blend high-voltage entertainment with the emotional depth of a classic family adventure, delivered with top-tier artistry. The executive producers include Jeff Elliott, Mary Aloe, Gilian Hormel, Jeff Gum, Graham Chan, and Alan Ritchson.

Animation on Groove Tails is targeted for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026





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Animated Movie Groove Tails Imprint Entertainment Ansel Elgort Halle Bailey Ludacris J.B. Smoove Ceelo Green Agnez Mo Bob Logan Family Film Music Dance

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Alan Ritchson Lends Voice to 'Groove Tails', a Music-Driven Animated FilmActor Alan Ritchson, famous for his role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series, is set to voice a character in the upcoming animated film 'Groove Tails'. The film, which also features voices from Ansel Elgort, Halle Bailey, and others, is a music-driven story about a young mouse pursuing his dance dreams. With a completion date set for the end of this year, the film is expected to release in 2027.

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Alan Ritchson Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Groove Tails', an Animated Musical AdventureActor Alan Ritchson, known for his role in 'Reacher' and upcoming projects like 'War Machine' and 'Motor City', has signed on to voice a character in 'Groove Tails', an animated film directed by Bob Logan. The movie, set in New York, follows a young mouse's dream of becoming a famous dancer and features a cast that includes Ansel Elgort, Halle Bailey, and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges. The film is a celebration of individuality, perseverance, and music, and is produced by Academy Award winner Maryann Garger.

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