Brooklyn-based band Star's Revenge embraces an ecstatic, life-affirming musical style rooted in deep personal connection and shared joy, as highlighted ahead of their November 27 album release.

band Star’s Revenge, comes bursting out of the speakers with an overwhelming feeling of freedom. It’s a life-affirming mood, ringing out in every note of’s lead guitar and Olive Faber’s wild, yearning vocals.

That’s exactly the kind of energy this band wants to tap into, because that’s how they prefer to experience music themselves.

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“I don’t think any of us listen to music casually,” says Faber, 31. “I’m either sobbing and screaming or hysterically laughing. And when we’re playing the music, it’s almost like this ecstatic joy that’s running through you. ” “It’s endless, too,” says Green, 24, meaning the world of recorded sound.

“That’s one of the best parts of there being eight billion people on the planet. It just feels like endless evidence that human beings can be spectacular, tender creatures. ” A few days before the album’s Nov. 27 release, the two main songwriters in Star’s Revenge are sitting at a table outside one of their favorite neighborhood pizza spots in Brooklyn alongside bassist Jonny Ceballos, 28, and drummer Christian Billard, 33.

All four of them have been playing in bands for years; Faber is the drummer in“It’s the most laid-back band I’ve ever been in,” Ceballos says.

“It’s just fun to hang out and eat pizza together. ” “Yeah, pizza’s a big one,” Green agrees between bites of her slice.

“It’s the connective tissue of Star’s Revenge. ” She and Faber first crossed paths in March 2022 in Austin, Texas, where Geese and Sunflower Bean had been booked for the sameto the world as a trans woman that spring, remembers feeling “alone and lost” at the time. They might not have gotten to talking if Sunflower Bean’s manager hadn’t suggested it.

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“She was like, ‘There’s a trans girl in Geese. You should meet her,'” Faber recalls. They stayed in touch in the months that followed, and in early 2023, they decided to try making music as a duo. Consciously starting a band with someone she’d recently met was a new experience for Green, whose friendship with Geese’sgoes back to grade school.

“I’d known Max and Cameron long enough that I don’t remember meeting them, and playing music together just kind of happened naturally,” she says. “This was a bit more definitive. I hadn’t totally experienced that kind of one-on-one creative relationship that ended up being this band. ” The first album the two of them made as Star’s Revenge was full of messy feelings, woozy melodies, and processed vocals.

“The whole first record, we were just fucking around in the old Geese practice space,” Faber says. Both of them were listening to a lot of vaporwave at the time, and Faber was going through a Smashing Pumpkins phase that had piqued her interest in “this glitchy, grungy thing,” she says.

“And I was less confident singing, too, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to Auto-Tune. '”“I was quite young,” adds Green, who turned 20 shortly after they met. “I hadn’t met anybody else who was transitioning until I met you. A lot of the songs were about that.

I just needed to get it out of my system, I guess. ”The Irresistible Alchemy of Man / Woman / ChainsawThe next step was seeing what Star’s Revenge sounded like onstage.

“You showed me the songs, and I was like, ‘You’ve gotta play a show,'” says Billard, who knew Faber from their high school days on Long Island, as well as their overlapping stints in the band Turnip King in the 2010s. “In my heart, I was like, ‘Let me play.

'” Rounded out by Ceballos on bass, the quartet lineup played their first show in August 2023 at a DIY space in Bushwick, followed by many more live dates around the city where they honed their approach and developed a more direct rock & roll sound. Faber and Green kept writing songs whenever they had time, and in 2024 — shortly after self-releasing the band’s debut — they began recording as a four-piece at Billard’s home studio in Port Washington, New York.

“There was a bit of an interim period betweenstretched out over more than two years. They ended up with a Bowiesque story about a fictional character named Star that also offers a richly rewarding glimpse of its creators’ interior lives.

“Star is a girl that’s a star,” explains Faber, who has dreams of writing a series of books to build out the mythology. “She’s fallen from the sky down to earth and is trying to figure things out. She has to dissolve who she’s been, what she knows to be real, and relearn everything.

” Faber says that the anthemic lead single, “Don’t Worry Dynamite,” is about “keeping your heart open, no matter how much it hurts, and keeping your heart as honest as you can. ” Other songs, like the album opener “Clean,” reflect Faber’s personal journey toward sobriety.

“It’s been six years of complete dissolving of any sense of reality,” she says, adding that she’s been sober since January 2026. “I finally feel like I’m on the other side of that…. I just feel like myself now. ” Faber sings lead vocals on most of the album, which frees Green up to do what she most enjoys.

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“I love it when you come in with a fully-formed song and I get to just make a sick guitar part over it,” she tells Faber. “I don’t have to write the song. I can just shred. It’s fun.

” In the past year especially, working with Star’s Revenge has given her a much-needed break from the hype cycle surrounding Geese.

“with that band recently, and there’s a weight to all that,” Green says. “There’s this panopticon effect of it being a thing that people pay attention to. It’s heavy. ” Playing with Star’s Revenge feels “pure” by contrast, she says — “similar to the way it felt to just play music in high school with friends.

” When we meet for this interview, it’s only a few hours after the nominations are revealed for next year’s, with Geese up for five awards including Best New Artist.

“What can I say? It’s an honor,” Green says.

“It’s us and Angine de Poitrine, and we’re off to the races. I’d love to just battle it out in a ring. ”“Yeah,” Green says, laughing.

“That’s how it should be fucking done, actually. That would be a truly democratic voting process. ” As much fun as she’s having with Star’s Revenge, she’s also doing something she admits is hard: opening up.

“This band has been a good lesson in vulnerability for me,” Green says. “There’s just less to hide behind, even on the base level of learning to have a relationship with my own voice. I didn’t really sing much before this. A lot of it is learning to do that, and to bare my heart to y’all — which I still have lots of difficulty with.

But I’m trying. ” The album closes with “Something Missing,” a stunning psychedelic ballad that features Green’s lead vocals over softly looping guitars.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve got the feeling I’m in love,” she sings. It came together at the very end of the recording sessions at Billard’s studio, taking up the final inches of tape they were working with.

“When I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s it,'” Faber says. “It’s kind of the thesis statement for the whole record — a dedication to an open heart. ”The 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time4 hours ago