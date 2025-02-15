Star Quarterback's Grandfather Witnesses Super Bowl Triumph Amid SNL Reuinon, Lawsuit Dismissal, White House Renovation Plans and J.Crew Factory Deals

This news roundup covers a heartwarming story about a star quarterback's grandfather, the upcoming SNL season with a reunion of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the dismissal of a lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, potential White House renovations by Donald Trump, and the fashion deals available at J.Crew Factory.

A star quarterback's grandfather was recently placed in hospice but lived long enough to see his grandson play in his 5th Super Bowl. The details surrounding this heartwarming story highlight the unwavering bond between family members and the resilience of the human spirit. Despite the challenges faced by the quarterback's grandfather, his presence at such a momentous occasion serves as a testament to the power of love and support.

Meanwhile, news about the upcoming season of the popular Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been generating excitement. The show will feature a special reunion of former hosts, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This reunion has sparked debate and controversy, with some praising the show's commitment to inclusivity while others criticizing the decision to invite such polarizing figures. The book reports that some staffers blamed Michaels for Trump’s first election win, as he invited him to host the show ahead of the 2016 election. The book quotes some staffers as feeling “responsible for the national disaster” of Trump. Behind-the-scenes tension remained as Musk hosted in 2021, after which certain staffers saw that invite as confirmation Michaels had wanted to help his “billionaire friend” Trump. Puck reports that all 160-plus past cast members will help fill seats in 8H’s 300-capacity room, along with former writers, producers, and other past hosts. Neither Trump nor Musk have confirmed their attendance.A lawsuit filed by a woman accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of sexual assault has been dismissed. Attorneys filed the dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit can’t be refiled in its current state. Carter, who had called the allegations “idiotic” when they were made public in December, issued a statement reading that “the frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed.” He continued: “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.” Combs remains charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, and denies all accusations against him.In a different vein, the show “Fake Headlines” takes a satirical look at the bizarre and unbelievable news stories that often make headlines. Host Roy Wood Jr. leads comedians Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black, and a rotating lineup of guests—including the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles in season one—through a series of games like “Missing Words” (where teams fill in the blanks of redacted headlines) and witty discussions that test their knowledge of current events.Trump’s potential renovation plans for the White House have drawn mixed reactions. The former President is considering ripping up the grass in the White House’s iconic Rose Garden and paving over it, which would result in something similar to his patio at Mar-a-Lago. Designers have already drafted potential plans for how to handle the transformation of the garden, and Trump has been weighing whether or not to use limestone, and whether there’s a possibility of installing hardwood floors for dancing. Despite what sounds like a fairly hideous transformation in the works, there’s at least one silver lining: the roses will not be removed. The renovation is just one of many potential changes Trump is considering; others include hanging a grand chandelier from the ceiling of the Oval Office, and he’s apparently already covered much of the formerly empty space on the Office walls with portraits of presidents and other images, including a framedIn the legal world, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's ongoing defamation case continues to unfold. Reynolds and Lively’s legal battle wages on, with Baldoni asking a judge on Friday to prevent Lively from accessing years of his phone and text records. As Baldoni’s team is arguing that the records could reveal sensitive location data as well as the filmmaker’s browser history. In a letter to the court, Baldoni’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster wrote, “It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and are not the FBI.” The move came after Lively’s lawyers filed subpoenas earlier this week to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile in an effort to seek additional evidence for Lively’s case against Baldoni, which argues that Baldoni, Lively’s director and co-star in 2024’sagainst her in retaliation after she accused Baldoni of misconduct on set. Baldoni’s legal team described the latest request as a “massive fishing expedition.” And finally, for those looking for fashion deals, J.Crew Factory is a great resource. I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted item





