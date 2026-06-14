Star of Iconic Oscar-Winning Movie Spills Why the Reboot Was Such a Fail

Russell Crowe didn’t hold back when asked why he believes the long-awaited ‘Gladiator’ sequel fell short.

The Oscar-winning actor took aim at the 2024 sequel during an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, arguing the follow-up “failed” because it abandoned the moral center that drove Ridley Scott’s 2000 blockbuster.

Crowe made the comments while reflecting on his own battles behind the scenes of the original film, revealing he repeatedly fought off pressure to include a romance between his character, Maximus, and Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen.

“The studio, the producers there should be sex between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back,” he said.

“This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child. There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has sex with somebody. It doesn’t make any sense because that destroys the journey. ”The Academy Award winner said he “stuck to his guns,” adding that Scott ultimately agreed Maximus’ devotion to his murdered family was the emotional core of the movie.

“For them, in a second movie to destroy that moral centre…they failed,” he said. “They failed because they didn’t understand why was successful—it had a moral core. ”that he had hired Nick Cave to develop a follow-up centered on Maximus in limbo after his death, though the project ultimately went nowhere.is a movie for men, but if it was a movie for men, it would be about revenge, but it’s not about revenge,” he said.

The sequel’s box-office haul of roughly $462 million was nearly identical to the original’s $465 million worldwide gross, but it arrived with a production budget more than twice as large and significantly weaker reviews. He also teased his next project, revealing he had just wrapped filming on the upcoming Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill.





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