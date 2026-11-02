Star Jones Shares Marriage Rules and Wins First Daytime Emmy

Judge Star Jones rejects open marriages, shares her 24-hour conflict rule with husband, and celebrates her first Daytime Emmy win after 14 nominations.

Television personality Judge Star Jones has issued a stark warning against modern dating trends while celebrating a major career milestone. Speaking exclusively to outlets ahead of the show being picked up for its 29th season, Jones stated that open marriages do not work and situational relationships are ineffective. She emphasized that trying to integrate a third party into a marriage never succeeds because trust issues inevitably arise when emotions turn negative.

Jones Rejects Modern Dating Trends

Jones joined the syndicated series in 2022 and has served as the presiding judge since season 24. Her direct commentary reflects her extensive experience watching couples navigate complex legal and personal disputes on her bench. She identified the biggest misconception people hold about marriage as the failure to address conflict head-on rather than avoiding difficult conversations.

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The 24-Hour Rule for Conflict Resolution

Jones practices what she preaches in her own long-term relationship with her second husband, an administrative law judge. She revealed that they follow a strict rule learned from his older brother which dictates that 24 hours cannot go by without resolving anger. The couple must figure out their differences, share a kiss, and move forward without holding grudges over the next day.

This disciplined approach has sustained their partnership through significant milestones. Jones noted that the upcoming weekend marks the 11th anniversary of their first date. She described this method as old-fashioned but effective for maintaining harmony in a shared life where partners must constantly negotiate emotional space.

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The Meaning of Being Equally Yoked

Beyond immediate conflict resolution, Jones advocates for deep alignment between partners based on biblical principles. She explained that being equally yoked involves sharing values, interests, emotions, communication skills, and long-term goals. This alignment ensures that both individuals have the same definition of success and can grow together professionally and personally.

Jones advised women to critically evaluate whether potential partners match their specific lists of requirements. She argued that if a partner does not align with these core criteria, changes must be made because individuals will never achieve their desired outcomes until they become the person who deserves them. This mindset applies to both professional ambition and romantic compatibility.

Celebrating Career Milestones at Hollywood Palladium

Over the weekend, Jones earned her first daytime Emmy Award at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on October 30, 2026. She won the award for Outstanding Daytime Personality - Daily alongside the show's bailiff. The recognition came after 14 previous nominations, marking a significant shift in her industry standing.

Jones became emotional upon receiving the honor, reflecting on her 35-year career in the business. She described the award as her Cinderella slipper moment that allowed her to finally stand on that stage. She thanked her team and producers before calling her husband and son the wind beneath her wings during her acceptance speech.

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Industry Updates and Other Celebrity News

While Jones celebrated her personal and professional achievements, other entertainment figures were also making headlines. Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra recently revealed that his wife Catelynn underwent a drastic 30-pound weight loss. These diverse stories highlight the ongoing public interest in celebrity lifestyles and relationship dynamics across various media platforms.