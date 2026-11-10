Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale, 22, died Tuesday after a fall in the Warren Shire Cotton Cup on Sunday. She won 88 races from 699 starts and her family said organ donation will give others the chance of life.

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale has died at the age of twenty-two following a tragic incident during a race meeting in country New South Wales. Racing New South Wales confirmed that the young athlete passed away on Tuesday evening after medical teams were unable to save her.

Neale had lost consciousness after being dislodged from her horse, Marnoo, near the four hundred meter mark in the Warren Shire Cotton Cup over one thousand six hundred meters. The incident also caused senior rider Diego Montes de Oca to fall from his mount, Shadow Dane, resulting in a suspected broken foot.

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The final race of the program at the Warren track was abandoned immediately due to the severity of the accident. Marnoo was subsequently euthanized after suffering a serious near foreleg injury, bringing a somber end to the day's events at the country venue.

Neale had competed in four rides during the earlier races on Sunday, securing a fourth-place finish in the first race while piloting Tampa Bay. The Racing NSW integrity team has been monitoring the situation closely as the community grapples with the devastating loss of a rising star in the sport.

Her family released a heartfelt statement expressing their profound grief and gratitude for the outpouring of support. They noted that Izzy rode horses before she could walk and that her passion for the equine world had naturally evolved into a love for racing.

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In a gesture of hope amidst their tragedy, the Neale family announced that Izzy will donate her organs to give others a chance at life. They expressed deep appreciation for the compassion shown by the racing community, friends, and officials during this incredibly difficult time.

The statement emphasized that Izzy was dearly loved and would remain forever in their hearts. The family also asked for privacy as they navigate the initial stages of their loss and the logistical arrangements following her passing.

Neale had built a promising career with eighty-eight wins from six hundred ninety-nine starts. Her record demonstrated her talent and dedication to the sport, making her loss particularly felt by trainers, fellow jockeys, and fans across Australia.

Tributes have flooded in from across the racing industry, reflecting the widespread shock and sorrow. Analyst Brad Davidson described the news as tragic and sent thoughts to her family, while former jockey Kayla Nisbett called the event absolutely devastating.

Racing reporter Trent Masenhelder labeled the situation an unimaginable tragedy, extending his sympathies to the wider community. Sky Racing presenter Lewis Willoughby also shared his devastation, highlighting the strong bonds within the professional racing fraternity.

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Trainer Tracey Bartley added her voice to the chorus of condolences, offering much love to the Neale family and friends. The collective response underscores the tight-knit nature of the industry and the deep respect held for young talent like Izzy.

Her brother, Tommy, shared a deeply personal message on social media, revealing the raw pain of his loss. He admitted to not expecting to be having meetings with doctors about pulling life support, a reality he is struggling to accept.

Tommy reflected on their close relationship, describing Izzy as his best friend and lil baby sister. He expressed regret over time spent apart due to his own legal troubles, wishing he could have spent more quality time with her before the accident.

The racing world continues to mourn Izzy Neale, remembering her as a talented and passionate young athlete. Her legacy will live on through her race record and the lives potentially saved through organ donation, offering some comfort to her grieving family.

As investigations proceed and the community heals, the focus remains on honoring Izzy's memory and supporting her loved ones. The incident at Warren has served as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in professional horse racing and the fragility of life.

Details regarding any further updates on Diego Montes de Oca's recovery or the integrity team's findings are expected in the coming days. For now, the racing community stands united in grief and solidarity with the Neale family.