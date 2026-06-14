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Star Fox Figures Sell for $20,000, Raising Eyebrows in Nintendo Collectibles Market

Collectibles News

Star Fox Figures Sell for $20,000, Raising Eyebrows in Nintendo Collectibles Market
NintendoStar FoxAction Figures
📆6/14/2026 6:16 PM
📰ComicBook
96 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
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A set of four 2015 Star Fox action figures sold for $20,000 on eBay, a price that far exceeds typical values for vintage Nintendo toys and prompts questions about the legitimacy of such a high sale price given the figures' common availability.

The collectibles market often sees surprising trends, but a recent eBay sale has turned heads in the world of Nintendo memorabilia. Vintage 1990s Super Mario action figures , long considered top-tier collector's items, typically fetch around $400 loose, with rare boxed examples reaching a couple of thousand dollars.

However, a set of four 2015 Star Fox figures from Jakks Pacific's "World of Nintendo" line reportedly sold for an astonishing $20,000 last month. This price dwarfs even high-end Mario and Luigi sets from the animated movie era, which top out near $1,000. The astronomical figure raises immediate questions about authenticity and market sanity. Why would relatively recent, mass-produced budget figures command such a premium?

Is this a genuine indicator of hidden value, or a misleading anomaly? To understand the context, these Star Fox figures are part of a broadly available line released between 2015 and 2017. The set includes Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare, and Slippy Toad, each with a small accessory like a miniature Arwing. While the Fox McCloud figure is notable as the first true action figure for the character, the line as a whole was not particularly scarce or high-end.

Comparatively, a boxed prototype of the same Fox McCloud figure recently sold for only $350. The typical market value for a complete core team set hovers around a couple of hundred dollars. The $20,000 sale price appears to be an extreme outlier, likely stemming from a bidding error, a speculative bubble, or perhaps a very specific unique factor not evident in the listing.

Ultimately, this event serves as a stark reminder that an item's worth is ultimately determined by what a buyer is willing to pay, but also that not every headline reflects a sustainable market reality. For collectors, the takeaway is to research thoroughly and remain skeptical of sudden, dramatic price spikes. The Star Fox figures remain affordable and accessible, making them a fun purchase for fans but hardly a guaranteed investment.

This singular sale is more a curiosity than a trend, highlighting the eccentricities of online auction platforms rather than a fundamental shift in Nintendo collectible values

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Nintendo Star Fox Action Figures Jakks Pacific Collectibles Ebay Auction Vintage Toys Super Mario

 

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