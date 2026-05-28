Star City Recasting Strengthens For All Mankind Spin-Off, Stars Say

Stars of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind spin-off Star City explain how recasting key Soviet characters allows for a fresh, exploratory perspective on the alternate history universe, letting the new series stand on its own while enriching the overall narrative.

The upcoming Apple TV+ spin-off Star City , set within the For All Mankind universe, has employed significant recasting to explore the Soviet side of its alternate history narrative.

This creative decision, according to the actors involved, has actually strengthened the spin-off by allowing a fresh, more personal perspective on characters previously seen in the flagship series. After five seasons of For All Mankind depicting an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union landed on the Moon first, Star City shifts focus to the Russian space program, following a younger cohort of cosmonauts and officials within the closed world of the Soviet space effort.

Key characters like Irina Morozova and Anastasia Belikova, portrayed by Svetlana Efremova and Rita Khrabrovitsky in the original series, are now played by Agnes O'Casey and Alice Englert respectively. This recasting enables the exploration of these figures at an earlier, more formative stage of their lives and careers, before they become the hardened, polished individuals audiences have already met.

The spin-off also introduces a host of new characters, including Rhys Ifans as the Chief Designer and Anna Maxwell Martin as Lyudmilla Raskova, further distinguishing Star City's specific corner of the universe. The actors explain that this approach lets the series stand on its own while rewarding existing fans with deeper context.

It moves beyond presenting the Soviet characters as monolithic figures from the Western perspective of For All Mankind, instead offering an intimate look behind the Iron Curtain at their ambitions, vulnerabilities, and daily realities. This "behind closed doors" portrayal makes the world feel more alive and unpredictable, as we witness people actively becoming who they will become rather than encountering fixed versions. The recasting, therefore, is not a hurdle but a narrative tool that reshapes and expands the overarching story.

Star City is created by Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, with Ronald D. Moore as an executive producer, and is set to premiere two episodes on May 29, 2025, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Apple TV+





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Star City For All Mankind Apple TV+ Recasting Soviet Space Program Alternate History Agnes O'casey Alice Englert Rhys Ifans Anna Maxwell Martin

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