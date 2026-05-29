Star City: Apple TV's Spinoff Expands the For All Mankind Universe with Soviet Perspective

Star City, a spinoff of For All Mankind, shifts focus to the Soviet Union during the alternate Space Race. With a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, the series explores espionage, patriotism, and personal drama behind the Iron Curtain.

Apple TV has officially launched its first interconnected universe with Star City , a spinoff of the acclaimed sci-fi series For All Mankind . Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the new series shifts the perspective to the Soviet Union during the alternate history timeline's Space Race.

As the nation celebrates having beaten America to putting cosmonauts on the Moon, the government also begins looking to their next steps, racing forward on further expeditions, while also being worried about espionage, creating a web of paranoia and conspiracies. House of the Dragon veteran Rhys Ifans leads the star-studded Star City cast as the Soviet Union's Chief Designer, alongside Anna Maxwell Martin, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Agnes O'Casey taking over the role of Irina Morozova, Alice Englert taking over as Anastasia Belikova, and Josef Davies taking over as Sergei Nikulov.

The series has already garnered rave reviews from critics, currently holding a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ahead of the show's premiere, ScreenRant's Liam Crowley interviewed several cast members and creators to discuss the expansion of the For All Mankind universe without rewriting its canon. When asked about expanding on For All Mankind's world, Wolpert explained that they aimed to keep things cohesive, even if the spinoff is not about those same events that happen in the original show.

One of the key things that the co-creator cited as being helpful in avoiding messing with any canon is that sense of secrecy throughout Star City, explaining that the Americans knew very little of what was going on behind the Iron Curtain. As such, he, Nedivi, and the rest of the writers room had the ability to tell stories that exist in their own right, even while featuring small overlaps with certain characters.

For example, audiences see Irina Morozova as a young woman coming up in the KGB, and get to see what made her who she is as she rises up in the system. Similarly, Sergei Nikulov is depicted as a young engineer learning at the feet of the Chief Designer. These elements of the DNA of For All Mankind are present, but it was important to the creators that Star City live on its own two feet.

ScreenRant also delved into character motivations, particularly with Solly McLeod's character Sasha, a cosmonaut with bravado. McLeod noted that despite the oppressive regime, there is a sense of patriotism and duty among the characters. Sasha's bravado and immaturity are a way of rebelling against the system, but also a way of sabotaging his potential. He knows the risks of going to space in Soviet capsules, where there is no backup plan, and the cosmonauts feel expendable.

The bravado is a facade for insecurity. Alice Englert added that the regime makes an effort to remind them they are expendable. Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays the head of the KGB Surveillance Department, discussed the dynamic between the KGB and the Soviet Space Program. She explained that there are often conflicts between the creative desires of the Chief Designer (Rhys Ifans's character) and the state's demands for security.

Her character, Lyudmilla, is the conduit of the state, insisting that they do what they are told. Her role is to safeguard the security of Star City, preventing moles and leaks of information, especially to the West. The KGB's big fear is that Americans have infiltrated or there is a spy, so her job is to protect the program from such threats.

The series promises a rich exploration of the Soviet side of the space race, blending political intrigue with personal stories. With strong performances and a unique perspective, Star City is set to be a compelling addition to the For All Mankind universe





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Star City For All Mankind Apple TV Soviet Space Race TV Series Spinoff

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