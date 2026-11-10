Stanton Welch's 'Nutcracker' celebrates 10 years on stage with Houston Ballet

From the spectacular production on stage, to the Super Bowl of holiday shopping, Houston's ultimate holiday tradition returns as Stanton Welch's 'The Nutcracker' celebrates 10 years of wowing audiences and the Nutcracker Market marks 46 years of special memories.

ABC13's Rita Garcia takes you behind the scenes of the Houston Ballet's"The Nutcracker" and the Nutcracker Market in 'Tutus, Totes and Traditions'.

'Tis the season and Houston's ultimate holiday tradition returns with "The Nutcracker" and the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market both celebrating special anniversaries. "The Nutcracker" is performed on stages across the world. But ten years ago, the Houston Ballet's performance was reimagined by Artistic Director Stanton Welch with an imaginative and exhilarating twist.

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This year is also the 46th Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, now viewed as the Super Bowl of holiday shopping with tens of thousands gathering to kick off the season. Man charged with murdering woman on MSC Seascape ship said an argument caused him to "snap," court documents stateWatch above as ABC13's Rita Garcia takes you behind the scenes of both "The Nutcracker" and the Nutcracker Market in 'Tutus, Totes and Traditions'.

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