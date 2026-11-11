Stanley Zabar, co-owner of Zabar’s on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, died on Monday at age 94.

Stanley Zabar, co-owner of the renowned family-owned grocery shop on the Upper West Side, Zabar’s, died on Monday at age 94.

“Zabar’s is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Stanley Zabar, 94, co-owner of Zabar’s and a quiet force behind our family business,” the message read, adding that he was devoted to his family. “A lifelong New Yorker, he and Judith raised their family on the Upper West Side, deeply embedded in the neighborhood that generations of Zabars have called home. ”Born on Aug. 19, 1932, Zabar, was a l .

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In partnership with his brother Saul and other family members, he worked to make Zabar’s, located at Broadway and W. 80th Street,“Stanley spent decades working with his brother Saul to build upon and carry forward the vision of their parents, Louis and Lillian Zabar,” the social media message read.

“Often working behind the scenes, Stanley’s legal and financial acumen was vital in shaping Zabar’s into a beloved New York City institution. ”in 1934, opening a 22-foot-wide shop selling coffee, fish, and eventually brie, sun-dried tomatoes, gnocchi and much more. Today, Zabar’s is packed with what seems like endless options, including smoked fish, bagels and bakery items, deli meats, cheeses, and an array of pantry items and housewares.

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According to those who knew him, Zabar was a committed philanthropist who believed in giving back to his hometown city. He and Judith, dedicated their time and resources to the arts, education and culinary training, supporting Hunter College, the New York Public Library, Symphony Space, NYU Langone Health and the Careers through Culinary Arts Program. Zabar’s death prompted an outpouring of memories and condolences from Manhattan politicians who spoke highly of the grocer and his shop.

“Thank you, Stanley Zabar, for the bagels, the babka, and the sense of belonging you and your family have given Upper West Siders for decades,” City Council Speaker Julie Menin said. “My heart is with the Zabar family and the entire Zabar community today. May his memory be a blessing. ”“I’ve often said I represented the Manhattan district stretching from ‘the gay bars to Zabar’s,’ taking inspiration from Stanley and his storied family business,” the beep said.

“Zabar’s is a community institution on the UWS, where since 1934, generations of Manhattanites have enjoyed their incomparable lox and bagels. May his memory be a blessing. ” Those who knew Zabar said he will be remembered for the business he helped build, the opportunities he created for others and his dedication to his family and community. Barbara Russo-Lennon is a digital editor at amNewYork..

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