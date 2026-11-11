Stanley Zabar, co-owner of iconic NYC gourmet shop Zabar's, dies at 94 from cancer

Stanley Zabar, who helped build the beloved Upper West Side institution Zabar's, died Monday from cancer at age 94. He was remembered for his business acumen, philanthropy, and devotion to family.

Stanley Zabar, the co-owner and brains behind the iconic Upper West Side grocery store bearing his family's name, has died. He was 94. Zabar, a quiet force behind our family business, died Monday from cancer, a spokesperson for the namesake grocer confirmed to The Post.

A lifelong New Yorker, he and his wife Judith raised their family on the Upper West Side, deeply embedded in the neighborhood that generations of Zabars have called home, according to an Instagram post from the store. He will be remembered for the business he helped build, the countless opportunities he created for others and his unwavering dedication to his family and community, the store wrote.

Also read Stanley Zabar, co-owner of iconic NYC gourmet food shop, dies at 94

Stanley Zabar Career Behind Scenes

His death comes a year after the passing of his older brother, Saul Zabar, who died at 97. Saul Zabar served as president of the company for decades, the first three years alongside marketing maven Murray Klein. Stanley Zabar stepped in as vice president and chief financial officer in 1993 when Klein retired. While Saul Zabar was known as the face of their supermarket, Stanley Zabar, a lawyer, worked better behind the scenes.

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He was responsible for the store's mail order department and website, the prepared foods section and the vast cheese business. But he was a stickler about the coleslaw, one of his favorite foods at the store. He really had a thing for it. And when we screwed up, I'd get a call, Scott Goldshine, the store's general manager, told The New York Times.

The brothers inherited the business from their parents and transformed it from a simple smoked-fish department of a Daitch supermarket into the sprawling grocery, cookware store and café that it is known as today. The food emporium has been a staple of uptown Manhattan for nearly 100 years, maintaining its presence on 80th Street and Broadway since its opening in the 1930s.

Zabar's Innovations And Caviar War

According to a blurb on the shop's website by Saul and Stanley Zabar, quality was of the utmost importance to its founders. The store said it introduced New Yorkers to brie in the 1960s and to sun-dried tomatoes and gnocchi in the 1970s. In the 1980s, we got so excited about caviar - and wanted everyone to taste it - that our prices set off a so-called Caviar War, the food emporium said, and it won, according to the website.

The business has since grown, and generations later, it remains in the family. With our sons, daughters and their cousins, we're still at it - hand-slicing meltingly delicious smoked fish behind our deli counter, offering tastes of the latest artisanal cheeses, setting out fresh-baked batches of rugelach (it's our Bubbe's recipe), overseeing the roasting of our special coffee blends (we sell 400,000 pounds a year), the store said on its website.

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Philanthropy And Family Legacy Zabar

Stanley Zabar and his wife, Judith Zabar, were also philanthropists who dedicated their time and resources to the arts, education and culinary training. They supported Hunter College, the New York Public Library, Symphony Space, NYU Langone Health and the Careers through Culinary Arts Program. Above all else, Stanley's greatest devotion was to his family. He is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1952; his daughter Sondra; son David, executive director at Zabar's; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His daughter Lori Zabar died in 2022. In a previous podcast episode put out by the store, Stanley Zabar said of the shop, It's a second home. I think it's our responsibility to keep Zabar's going for the population that loves it now and to my family who wants to be involved in it.