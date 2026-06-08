Stanley Tucci's Guide to Italy: Food, Culture, and Hidden Gems

Actor and food enthusiast Stanley Tucci shares his insights on exploring Italy's regional cuisines, cultures, and hidden gems. He provides recommendations for first-time visitors, including cities to visit, local dishes to try, and tips for immersing oneself in the local culture.

Stanley Tucci , renowned actor and food enthusiast, has spent years exploring Italy 's regional cuisines, cultures, and hidden gems. Through his bestselling books, travel series, and social media cooking videos, he shares his insights on where to go, what to eat, and how to experience Italy .

For first-time visitors, Tucci advises slowing down, embracing local traditions, and letting food guide the journey. He recommends Milan for its elegance and proximity to lakes and mountains, Rome for its grandeur and iconic pasta dishes, and southern cities like Palermo and Naples for their madness, pizza, and seafood. Florence, with its cultural richness and simple yet delicious food, completes his shortlist. Tucci's connection to Italy runs deep, with both parents of Italian descent and family lineages originating in Calabria.

He first lived in Italy at age 11, shaping his cooking perspective detailed in books like 'The Tucci Table'. His big-picture advice includes avoiding crowds by visiting off-season and eating where locals do. Tucci encourages exploring markets to understand a place's food culture and ordering regional specialties. He advises against asking for cheese on spaghetti alle vongole and suggests learning a few words of the local language.

Tucci has stayed at several hotels he'd happily return to, including the Mandarin in Milan, The Gritti and The Danieli in Venice, and the Ferragamo Hotel Lungarno in Florence. He acknowledges that renting a car can be beneficial or troublesome depending on the destination





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