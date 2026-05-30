Stanley Tucci On Season 2 Of ‘Tucci In Italy’: Interview

Stanley Tucci discusses Season 2 of his travel series Tucci In Italy in a conversation at Deadline's Contenders TV: Documentary + Unscripted event.

Stanley Tucci Aims To “Dig A Little Bit Deeper” For The Culinary And Cultural Delights In ‘Tucci In Italy’ – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted Oscar Winner Asif Kapadia Joins Sheffield DocFest Industry Program; More Films Added To UK’s Leading Nonfiction Festival Rafael Nadal On Opening Up For Netflix Series ‘Rafa’: If You Commit To A Documentary, “You Do It The Proper Way” takes him up and down the peninsula exploring the country’s cuisine and culture.

Last year the show earned two“I love Le Marche… Really, really beautiful, beautiful area that has a great coastline,” Tucci said as he appeared at Deadline’s Contenders TV: Documentary + Unscripted event.

“It’s a very eco-friendly region. And the food is amazing. The food is just this wonderful sort of cross between Florentine and Roman and Abruzzo. And it’s almost like the perfect region in a way.

”It’s off the beaten path too, and that’s an essential ingredient to the show – discovering places that aren’t pictured on the cover of every travel guide.

“It’s more interesting that way. There’s no point in me rehashing what everybody knows, everybody’s seen a thousand times,” Tucci insisted.

“There’s no significance to that. We want to be able to dig a little bit deeper into the culture, into the culinary culture, but also the culture of the city itself, or the place itself, or the people themselves. ” In Procida, one of the Phlegraean Islands off the coast of Naples, Tucci samples a lemon salad. Elsewhere, he tries a pasta infused with the flavor of the sea by cooking the spaghetti with stones plucked from the waters.

“Extraordinary and delicious… I’d never heard of either of those things,” he said of the lemon salad and tidal pasta dishes. “And when somebody said, ‘There’s this guy who does the thing with the rocks,’ I was like, ‘That is fascinating. That I have to try,” because that is the ultimate dish of poverty, the .

And as he says in the show, ‘When we were kids, we used to go down and get the rocks and bring them up and we’d make spaghetti and it was delicious. ’ But it’s that sort of Italian ingenuity and that Italian resourcefulness that has kept that country going for thousands of years. ”‘Backrooms’ Hits A24-Best $85M-$88M; $104M For ‘Obsession’ Is Focus RecordLimited-Series Take On Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ Starring Sarah Snook Hits MarketplaceComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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