Stanley Tucci, 65, and Felicity Blunt, 45, share passionate kiss at Rivals series two premiere

Actor Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt attended the Rivals series two premiere in London on Wednesday, leaving fans no doubt about their strong bond. They shared a passionate kiss and proudly posed for photos as they supported each other at the event.

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attended the Rivals series two premiere in London on Wednesday, where they showed their support to each other. They shared a passionate kiss and cut a glamorous figure for the occasion.

Felicity, the literary agent for Jilly Cooper and a producer on the show, was seen in a floor-length red dress, while Stanley looked dapper in a three-piece grey suit and red tie. The all-star cast of the show also attended the premiere, with David Tennant, Emily, Danny Dyer, and the main cast members all present. The show, based on Cooper's 1988 novel, debuted on Disney+ in October 2024 and quickly became a hit.

Stanley opened up about his relationship with Felicity, praising her as a 'fun' person to hang out with and giving him a sense of security and security for his children. Stanley and Felicity have two more children together - son Matteo and daughter Emilia





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Sister Emily Blunt Rivals Series Two Literary Agent Executive Producer Cooper Wears Prada Star Relation With Felicity Kissing Premix TV Show Support Photo Of Kate And Felicity

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