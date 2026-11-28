The holiday rush is on, and for the small businesses at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, the next few weeks are pivotal.

AURORA, Colo. — The holiday rush is on, and for the small businesses at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, the next few weeks are pivotal. The holiday brings in around 40% of the year's earnings for some of the 50-plus independently owned businesses.

Krista Sohmer, owner of Poppy & Pine Flower Company, is one of those owners getting ready. She says the next few weeks aren't just busy — they're big business.

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"We started preparing back in August, so we started ordering a lot of inventory at that time," Sohmer said. Right now, her shop is stocked with festive items for the season, and she's excited for what's ahead. General Manager Meg Hott said Stanley Marketplace is going all-out this year for Small Business Saturday with Santa, carolers and scavenger hunts.