Stanley Marketplace in Aurora Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Changes in Ownership

Stanley Marketplace, a once-idled industrial site in Aurora, has been a catalyst for revitalization and economic growth in the area. The food and entertainment attraction, which also serves as a shopping market and office space, has proven to be a steady driver for the area in the past decade, fostering a loyal customer base and a lineup of businesses that have remained consistent, even during the pandemic.

Stanley Marketplace , a once-idled industrial site in Aurora that transformed into a popular retail and community hub, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is on the verge of a new era with a change in ownership.

The food and entertainment attraction, which also serves as a shopping market and office space, has been a significant economic driver for the area in the past decade, fostering a loyal customer base and a lineup of businesses that have remained consistent, even during the pandemic. Magnetic Capital, a Denver real estate development firm, has expressed interest in acquiring Stanley Marketplace and plans to open a 'mini Stanley Marketplace' at Denver International Airport in 2027.

The current owners, Westfield Company, Inc., have been in talks with Magnetic Capital for the past couple of years, considering the asset's strong story, strong community presence, and potential for future growth





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Stanley Marketplace Aurora 10Th Anniversary Change In Ownership Magnetic Capital Denver Real Estate Development Firm Mini Stanley Marketplace Food And Entertainment Attraction Shopping Market Office Space Strong Story Strong Community Presence Potential For Future Growth

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