Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Preview: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup Final is back in Raleigh on Thursday night as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5. The series has been a back-and-forth affair, with Game 4 being the only contest decided by more than one goal. The Hurricanes have been a strong home team all season long, and they aim to take the first series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 on Thursday, June 11.

The Stanley Cup Final is back in Raleigh on Thursday night as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 . The series has been a back-and-forth affair, with Game 4 being the only contest decided by more than one goal.

The Hurricanes have been a strong home team all season long, and they aim to take the first series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 on Thursday, June 11





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Stanley Cup Final Carolina Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 Odds Starting Goalies How To Watch Predictions

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