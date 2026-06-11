Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Predictions: Aho, Hart, Marner, and Stankoven

The author makes bold predictions for Thursday night's Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes, including the potential game-winning goal from Logan Stankoven.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes will be played on Thursday night. Despite the Hurricanes averaging over four goals per game during the Stanley Cup Final , star center Sebastian Aho remains without a goal in the series.

I think that will change on Thursday. Carter Hart has surrendered four goals in each game of the series. I’m expecting a high-scoring Game 5, much like we’ve seen in each of the first four games of this series. Mitch Marner leads all skaters with 29 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Logan Stankoven has 11 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ve already seen two of the four games in this series go to overtime. I’m predicting Marner to have another multi-point game and for the star winger to score at least one goal in the contest, further cementing himself as the postseason MVP.

I’m expecting the third overtime game of the series, and for the Hurricanes to secure the victory courtesy of a game-winner from Logan Stankoven, who has 11 goals during the team’s playoff run





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Golden Knights Hurricanes Sebastian Aho Carter Hart Mitch Marner Logan Stankoven High-Scoring Overtime Postseason MVP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricanes make massive goaltending shakeup for critical Stanley Cup Final Game 4A goalie change is happening in the Stanley Cup Final.

Read more »

Hurricanes Beat Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4, Tying Stanley Cup Final Series 2-2Carolina Hurricanes defeated Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, tying the series 2-2. Jordan Staal scored the winning goal in the third period, and Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-netter. The game featured comebacks and tight play.

Read more »

Hurricanes even Stanley Cup Final after Jordan Staal’s two-goal night in Game 4 winJordan Staal scored his second goal of the game late in the third period to lead the Hurricanes to a 5-3 Game 4 win in the Stanley Cup Final.

Read more »

Hurricanes Even Stanley Cup Final with Thrilling Game 4 WinThe Carolina Hurricanes scored twice in the third period, including a goal from Jordan Staal while sprawled on the ice, to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 set for Thursday night in Carolina.

Read more »