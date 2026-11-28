Stanford women’s soccer team beats Alabama 1-0, advances to third round of NCAA Tournament
Freshman Peyton Marinos scored the game-winner in the 82nd minute to hand Stanford a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Alabama in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.
Stanford’s women’s soccer team celebrates freshman Peyton Marinos’ goal in the 82nd minute on Friday. Her goal gave the Cardinal a 1-0 win over Alabama in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Freshman Peyton Marinos scored the game-winner in the 82nd minute as fifth-seeded and No. 16 Stanford defeated four-seed and No. 8 Alabama 1-0 to advance to the NCAA Tournament third round from Chapel Hill, N.C. With the win, Stanford improves to 13-4-2 overall and moves on to the Sweet 16.
A year after falling to the Cardinal in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Alabama’s season once again ended at the hand of Stanford as the Crimson Tide finishes 16-6-0 on the year. The Cardinal’s goal came when Charlotte Kohler played a ball across the box that served to switch the attack as sophomore Brooke Holden ran onto the loose ball.
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