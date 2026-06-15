Stanford University graduates protest Google CEO speech, triggering mass walkout and waving Palestine flags

Around 200 Stanford University students walked out of their commencement ceremony in protest of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his company's Israeli ties.

Vance says Trump administration's key objectives have been reached in US-Iran deal North Carolina student wins $95K after school accused her of vandalizing spirit rock with Charlie Kirk tributeFlashback: Vice President JD Vance will appear on 'The View' after hosts condemned him for yearsDHS chief Mullin refuses to rule out ICE at polls, claims only American citizens should be in lineEx-Biden staffer blames Biden's 'hubris' for the 'hellscape that we live in': report Katie Britt says Republicans are prepared for third budget reconciliation package if Democrats block funds Capehart, Brooks sneer at White House UFC fight night as 'degrading,' say US is 'in cultural decline'Pentagon UFO files describe 'mother orb' releasing smaller objects in 2023 incident that remains unexplained Vice President JD Vance opens up about his Catholic faith and relationship with God: 'I felt at home' Top federal prosecutor calls California a 'fraudster's paradise,' warns state officials could face chargesDecorated general links Trump Iran strikes to historic bombing blitz that forced Vietnam peace pactRobert De Niro claims he can't love a country led by President TrumpDHS Secretary Mullin says only citizens should vote as DHS eyes midtermsCNN panelist compares Hunter Biden, Gavin Newsom pairing to ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’Judge in Tyler Robinson case praised for denying defense 'delay tactics'Antisemitism watchdog calls for expulsion of students who took over Stanford president’s office: ‘Enough is enough’ Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, addresses Wednesday's anti-Israel actions at Stanford University in California, where agitators occupied the offices of the school’s president and provost.

Hundreds of Stanford University students were seen walking out of their commencement ceremony on Sunday in protest of their speaker, Google and Alphabet CEO, around 200 students walked out as soon as Pichai took the stage, before he even began to speak. During the walkout, some students were seen holding Palestinian flags.a $1.2 billion joint cloud contract with Amazon connected with the Israeli government.

The deal was first announced in 2021 and has drawn controversy from anti-Israel activists since then.artificial intelligence "This might not ring true to you at this moment," Pichai said during his speech.

"The world is going through a lot: global conflicts, economic anxiety, a rewiring of technology, information overload, all at a fast pace. It’s easy to look at the news of the day and think that we’re living in uniquely challenging times.

" ISRAELI CHEMIST ACCUSES STANFORD OF CAREER SABOTAGE WITH MALICIOUS DISTORTION, FABRICATED CLAIMS: LAWSUIT"For me, it’s helpful to remember that each generation has faced hardship in their own way," he continued. "We don’t get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances. " Pichai was not the first commencement speaker that students have protested at Stanford University.

Graduates also walked out last year during commencement speakerTHE MOST EXTREME ANTI-ISRAEL, HAMAS-SYMPATHIZING MOMENTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES SINCE THE OCT. 7 ATTACKSStanford was one of several major universities that came under controversy for what many considered a lackluster response to anti-Israel protesters on campus. In 2024, more than a dozen agitatorsLindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Culture Trends Google Campus Radicals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mass protest at Stanford University graduation as soon as Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stageVideos circulating on social media showed more than 100 students leaving their seats at Stanford Stadium.

Read more »

Students stage walkout during Stanford graduation speech by Google CEOMore than 100 graduates leave the ceremony chanting pro-Palestinian slogans as Sundar Pichai begins his commencement address.

Read more »

Stanford grads walk out of Google CEO’s commencement speechStanford students walked out of Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech and joined a separate “People’s Commencement” in protest of Google’s ties to Israel.

Read more »

Stanford students walk out of graduation when Google CEO starts speechThe students walked out in protest of Google's ties to Israel and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Read more »