Stanford overcame a 14-point deficit and two interceptions to defeat SMU 35-34, with Warren throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 1:54 remaining. The Cardinal finished 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the ACC.

with 1:54 to play, and Stanford rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat SMU 35-34 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinal , who overcame two interceptions from Warren and 459 yards of offense by the Mustangs.

"We had a chance to come out here against a really good opponent and find a way to win," Stanford coach Tavita Pritchard said. "That's unacceptable. That's not SMU football. Our guys did try.

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They played hard. I'm not questioning their effort, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. But I don't know if I've been a part of a game where you win the turnover battle 3-0 and you don't punt and you lose. But we just did it.