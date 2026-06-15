Stanford Graduates Walk Out During Google CEO's Commencement Speech to Protest Israeli Cloud Contract

About 200 Stanford graduates left the commencement ceremony when Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke, protesting Project Nimbus-a $1.2 billion cloud‑computing deal with Israel-highlighting campus activism over tech ethics and human‑rights concerns.

Around two hundred graduating students at Stanford University left the auditorium in the middle of Google chief executive Sundar Pichai's keynote address on Sunday. The walkout was organized by Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine in partnership with the group No Tech for Apartheid, and it was framed as a protest against the tech giant's involvement in a controversial partnership between Google Cloud and the Israeli government.

The students brandished Palestinian flags, blew whistles and marched out while Pichi​a continued to speak about artificial intelligence, the future of technology and the role of Silicon Valley in global innovation. The protestors shouted slogans demanding an end to what they described as "genocidal" practices and condemned Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud‑computing and AI contract signed in 2021 that obliges Google and Amazon Web Services to provide services to Israeli military, intelligence and governmental agencies without the option to refuse.

The demonstrators argued that the agreement effectively ties American tech infrastructure to a conflict they consider to be a violation of international law and human rights. In a statement released after the walkout, Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine praised the graduating class for choosing conscience over comfort.

"We denied the speech of a genocidal company's CEO and walked toward our People's Commencement," the statement read, adding that the protest signaled a shift away from being seduced by monetary incentives and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. The group emphasized that the protest was not merely symbolic; it was a call for the university community and the broader tech industry to scrutinize corporate contracts that may facilitate oppression.

The students also highlighted the broader context of growing campus activism around Israel‑Palestine issues, noting that similar demonstrations have taken place at other institutions across the United States. The incident has reignited debate on university‑industry collaborations and the ethical responsibilities of tech firms operating in conflict zones. Critics of Project Nimbus argue that the contract contravenes corporate social responsibility standards and potentially breaches United Nations guidelines on business activities in occupied territories.

Supporters of the deal contend that cloud services are a neutral tool and that providing them does not equate to endorsing any government's actions. As the Stanford commencement ceremony concluded, the university administration expressed disappointment over the disruption but also acknowledged the importance of free expression on campus. The walkout illustrates the escalating tension between the academic community's push for ethical accountability and the expansive ambitions of global technology corporations





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Stanford Protest Google CEO Walkout Project Nimbus Tech Ethics Israel-Palestine Campus Activism

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