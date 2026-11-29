Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren throws for 389 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:54 left in the game Saturday.

Defensive lineman Braden Marceau-Olayinka stopped Cal transfer Kendrick Raphael for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-inches from midfield with 43 seconds remaining, preserving the Cardinal’s dramatic 35-34 victory over SMU.

It was Stanford’s fifth win in its last six games, capped a 5-1 season at home and guaranteed the Cardinal its first winning record since it went 4-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.. It hadn’t won more than four games in a season since 2018, which was the last time it went to a bowl game.

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STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Jordan Onovughe #4 of the Stanford Cardinal runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after a catch in the first quarter against the SMU Mustangs at Stanford Stadium on November 28, 2026 in Stanford, California. The Cardinal overcame a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns in the final 13 minutes.connected with Nico Brown for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining to put Stanford ahead.