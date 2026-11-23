Stanford secured a 44-28 victory over California in the 129th Big Game, marking their first bowl eligibility since 2018 while extending Cal's losing streak to five games amid struggles from new quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

California Golden Bears’ Dominic Ingrassia hands-off California Golden Bears’ Anthony League against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half of the 129th Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Primarily, it was notable for the conspicuous absence of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele over long stretches of the game. At least at quarterback. , didn’t take his first snap at quarterback until early in the second quarter and did not attempt his first pass until the final 90 seconds of the half.

Also read Big Game: Stanford wallops Cal 44-28 while clinching its first bowl game berth since 2018

It was no doubt confusing to a capacity crowd of 54,283 at Memorial Stadium and at times it seemed to have Stanford’s defense off balance. In the end, it was an embarrassing fiasco. Stanford , which was picked to finish last in the ACC, prevailed 44-28 to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

The Cardinal’s 31-10 victory in the 2025 Big Game left Cal with a 6-5 record and prompted the firing of Cal coach Justin Wilcox the next day. The transition to Lupoi has been much worse. The Bears lost for the fifth game in a row and when they went three-and-out for the second straight series to open the third quarter with their star quarterback on the sidelines, the crowd showered them with boos.

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The Bears didn’t send Sagapolutele onto the field in the second half until they faced a second-and-34 play from their own 24 in final minutes of the third quarter. By then, Stanford had stretched its lead to 30-14. The margin reached 37-14 before Adam Mohammed went in from the 1-yard line with 11:24 left in the game. That snapped a four-game, second-half scoring drought during which Cal had been outscored 103-0.

The Bears made the final score closer than the game when third-string quarterback Jackson Brousseau threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks with 1:40 to play. Cal then converted a two-point try. The initial reaction to the absence of JKS was to wonder if he was injured. Apparently that was not the case.

Lupoi may have believed an offense that hadn’t scored in the second half in three consecutive games needed a major shakeup. For much of the first three quarters, the nation’s second-worst rushing offense gave Stanford’s defense a steady diet of running plays. Mostly, it was either running back Adam Mohammed taking a direct snap or backup QB Dominic Ingraassia running the ball. The tactic produced 122 yards on the ground in the half, including 54 by Mohammed.

Bottom line: They gave themselves little realistic chance of sustained success by shelving Sagapolutele — one of the nation’s premier freshman quarterbacks last season. When finally given the chance, JKS completed his first seven passes. He wound up 14 for 21 for 127 yards with a touchdown.

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With Cal trailing 7-0 and facing fourth-and-1 from the Stanford 2 early in the second half, Sagapolutele took his first snap, handing the ball off to freshman tight end Taimane Purcell, who ran around right end for a game-tying touchdown with 13:33 left in the half. JKS still hadn’t thrown a pass until two series later, with the Bears now trailing 14-7. His first attempt was a 24-yard completion to tight end Mason Mini to the Stanford 17.

Ingrassia was back in the game two plays later and handed the ball off to wide receiver Chase Hendricks for a 4-yard gain to the 12. Then, on third-and-5, Sagapolutele fired a dart to wide receiver Ian Strong for a 12-yard touchdown and the Bears were even at 14-14 with 45 seconds left in the half.

The Bears’ defense forced Stanford into a three-and-out on its subsequent possession then used some deception to create a 31-yard punt return to the Cardinal 28 by Niles Davis. With 20 seconds left, JKS was back at quarterback and completed a quick pass to Strong on first down. But Strong fumbled while trying to gain extra yardage and Stanford defensive back Darrius Davis returned it 52 yards to the Cal 27.

Two plays later, with time expiring in the half, Emmet Kenney kicked a 47-yard field goal and the Cardinal took a 17-14 lead into the break.