Stanford cheer coach Sarah Levine faces abuse claims as 9 athletes cite safety neglect and concussions

Nine former Stanford University cheerleaders allege misconduct by head coach Sarah Levine, citing physical danger and public humiliation. This report details the specific claims against the 18-year veteran.

Nine former Stanford University cheerleaders have come forward with severe allegations against head coach Sarah Levine, accusing the program of fostering an environment of intimidation, neglecting injured athletes, and pushing students to their physical and emotional breaking points. These claims, reported by the Stanford Daily, detail a pattern of verbal abuse, safety failures, and public humiliation that allegedly persisted throughout Levine's 18-year leadership of the elite California university squad.

The allegations paint a disturbing picture of a team culture defined by favoritism and shame, with former members describing an atmosphere where teammates reported on one another to gain the coach's approval. Sarah Levine has not responded to requests for comment from The Post regarding these serious accusations, leaving the university's administration to face intense scrutiny over its oversight of student athlete welfare.

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Of the nine students and alumni making these claims, two spoke to the Stanford Daily on the condition of partial anonymity to protect their online presence, while the remaining seven spoke anonymously due to fears of retaliation from the coaching staff. Their collective accounts suggest systemic issues within the cheerleading program that extend beyond isolated incidents, pointing to a profound failure in leadership and duty of care.

At the heart of the allegations is the detailed account of former team member Rush, who described the experience as the most visibly abusive he had ever endured. Rush claimed that Levine routinely berated team members and pressured injured athletes to return to competition before receiving medical clearance, a practice he alleged directly contributed to his own health complications during his time on the team.

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Rush focused his complaints on a specific incident in October 2024, shortly after he sustained a bicycle accident that resulted in forehead stitches. He stated that despite his concerns and visible injury, Levine insisted he return to practice. During the session, another cheerleader fell from a stunt, landing directly on Rush's head while he was spotting. Although Rush walked off the court in pain, he alleged that Levine instructed him to repeat the stunt.

Later that evening, Rush experienced symptoms including concentration difficulties and speech stuttering. He reported these symptoms to Levine, who allegedly dismissed the possibility of a concussion and advised waiting until the next morning to consult Stanford Athletics doctors. Seeking immediate care, Rush visited an emergency room that same night and received a diagnosis of a minor concussion, which medical records reviewed by the Daily corroborate.

Rush expressed deep frustration after learning that Levine allegedly attributed his concussion to the earlier bicycle accident rather than the stunt incident. He noted that he had previously warned the coach of the potential for such injuries, only to be told otherwise by Levine. This discrepancy, combined with the alleged gaslighting, contributed to his decision to eventually quit the squad after a subsequent head injury during a stunt.

Other former members described a toxic culture characterized by favoritism and public shame. Another former cheerleader, identified as Ashley, reported suffering a severe back injury during a practice session that lacked adequate safety equipment. The session took place on a hard volleyball court using temporary mats instead of the team's standard spring floor, a setup Ashley claimed was dangerous and insufficient for the stunts being performed.

Ashley alleged that Levine and assistant coaches dismissed concerns about gaps between the mats. After falling forward during a new stunt, Ashley experienced sharp pain shooting up her spine. Despite the severity of the injury, she claimed that coaches expected her to resume stunting after missing only one or two practices, creating immediate pressure to return to an unstable environment.

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She further alleged that obtaining medical clearance to sit out performances required extensive and burdensome documentation. Months later, she said she reinjured the same area of her back during another practice. Even after seeking medical attention, Ashley said she felt pressured to provide extensive documentation to justify sitting out of performances, adding to her physical and emotional distress.

Another former member, identified as Mark, filed a formal complaint with Stanford Athletics in October 2025. In the complaint, Mark accused Levine of abusing her coaching authority through verbal aggression and humiliation in front of the entire team. He described the behavior as unprofessional and demeaning, stating that the experience was severe enough to require him to take antidepressants.

Mark left the squad after the 2023-24 season, unable to endure the hostile environment further. He wrote in his complaint that Levine was not performing constructive coaching but rather engaging in a demeaning act. Other cheerleaders described to the Daily Levine allegedly berating students while they were crying, publicly mocking mistakes, and fostering a culture of fear.

The Assistant Athletics Director told the Daily: "Stanford Athletics will continue to prioritize and support the health, safety and well-being of all individuals affiliated with its student support groups." This statement comes as the university faces the task of investigating these grievances thoroughly and implementing necessary changes to prevent future harm to student athletes in all its programs.