The teams honor Mike Montgomery, the legendary coach who oversaw both programs.

California Golden Bears’ Sammie Yeanay battles Stanford Cardinal’s Aidan Cammann for a rebound in the second half of their NCAA game at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

, on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The California Golden Bears defeated the Stanford Cardinals 72-66. Two days before the Big Game on the football field, Cal and Stanford jointly shared a new element of their rivalry on the basketball court. The cup will operate somewhat like a hardwood version of the Stanford Axe, which goes to the football winner of the Big Game each fall.

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Stanford currently holds the Axe after beating the Bears last November for the first time in five years. The rivals will compete for the Montgomery Cup at the opposite campus from the site that hosts the football Big Game each school year. Because this year’s Big Game is being played at Cal, the Montgomery Cup matchup will be at Stanford, set for March 6. Montgomery, 79, spent nearly three decades coaching hoops in the Bay Area.

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He was hired by Stanford from Montana in 1986 and led the Cardinal to 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including reaching the 1988 Final Four with Madsen on his team. He left in 2004 to take over the Golden State Warriors for two seasons, then returned to the college ranks in 2008 with the Bears, coaching six seasons in Berkeley and making four NCAA Tournament appearances.

He is one of the ties that binds the longtime rivals to one another over nearly 70 years of competition, beginning in January 1959 with a Stanford home win. They have shared a conference ever since, from the Athletic Association of Western Universities to the Pac-8, Pac-10 and Pac-12 until making the leap to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. Notably, there is no women’s basketball equivalent to the Montgomery Cup at this time. Stanford leads that series 50-10 all-time.