Stanford beats USC to capture NCAA women’s golf title for 3rd time in 5 years

Stanford star Megha Ganne closed out her successful college career with a short par putt to win the clinching match in Carlsbad.

Paula Martin Sampedro of the Stanford University Cardinals lifts the trophy on the 18th green during the final round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 27, 2026 in Carlsbad, California.

CARLSBAD — Megha Ganne closed out her Stanford career with a short par putt to win the clinching match Wednesday afternoon as the Cardinal beat Southern California for its third NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in the last five years. This was Stanford at its absolute best — earning the No. 1 seed for the sixth straight year by finishing 13 shots better than the next team, USC, and then crushing every opponent in its way until it secured its fourth overall women’s golf championship.

Ganne had a relatively easy time in the anchor match against Bailey Shoemaker, who did not make a birdie in 15 holes at La Costa Resort. Ganne wound up winning, 4 and 3. Megha Ganne of the Stanford University Cardinals celebrates on the 15th green after defeating the USC Trojans during the final round of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 27, 2026 in Carlsbad, California.

Meja Ortengren, who played her worst golf of the week Monday with an individual title on the line, rallied over the last two days with superb play and defeated Jasmine Koo, 6 and 5, in the shortest match of the final three rounds. Paula Martin Sampredo moments later closed out Catherine Park of USC, 3 and 2, and then it was a matter of time for Stanford to get the final point.

About the only thing Stanford didn’t do was its motivational goal of capturing all five matches in all three rounds. Stanford was credited with a 5-0 victory over Pepperdine in the quarterfinals and 5-0 victory over spunky Eastern Michigan in the semifinal. Once a team clinched victory with three points, all matches on the course end with the scores they are on. Kylie Chong of USC was 1 up over Andrea Revuelta on the 18th hole.

In other match, Stanford senior Kelly Xu was 1 up over Elise Lee through 16 holes. Stanford did not trail at the turn in any of the five matches. Ganne was 4 up over Shoemaker through five holes, and Ortengren was 5 up at the turn over Koo, who had four bogeys on the front nine and falling behind.

“Unfortunately we got off to a slow start. Against a team like this, you can’t give them that many holes,” USC coach Justin Silverstein said.

“It’s part of the game. There’s no shame in losing to Stanford, a team as good as I’ve seen. ” Stanford, which defeated UCLA for the NCAA title in 2024, was upset in the championship match a year ago against Northwestern. This squad showed determination to not let that happen again.

“Winning a national championship has been the only goal for us since last year,” Ortengren said. “Every single day since that day last year has been working toward this moment. ” The Cardinal’s four NCAA titles in women’s golf trail only Arizona State with eight and Duke with seven. Stanford has won all four since 2015 with Anne Walker as the head coach, pulling together elite players from all over.





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