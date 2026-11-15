Stanford a Slight Favorite Against Cal in the Big Game

Six weeks ago, when Cal was 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, a look at the Bears’ remaining schedule suggested Cal had at least one more guaranteed win – a Nove

Six weeks ago, when Cal was 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, a look at the Bears’ remaining schedule suggested Cal had at least one more guaranteed win – a November 21 home game against Stanford, which was 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC and had lot its two previous games by a combined margin of 115-10.both reflected the change by making the Cardinal a 2.5-point favorite on the road against Cal in the 129th Big Game.

Cal has been an underdog in every single game this season against FBS opponents. This Big Game point spread is not a surprise considering Cal has lost four games in a row, all by lopsided margins, including aagainst Virginia on Saturday, while the Cardinal has won three of its past four games, including Saturday’s 40-22 road win over Virginia Tech.

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The site does seem to mean much in these games between the Bay Area rivals. The visiting team is 10-7 in the last 17 Big Games. Cal coach Tosh Lupoi said after Saturday’s loss to Virginia, he is focusing all his attention on Stanford. The Bears were 4-2 against Stanford in Lupoi’s time as a player at Cal, winning the last four in a row from 2002 through 2005.

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Cal center Bastian Swinney is in his sixth and final season at Cal, and the Bears had been 4-0 against Stanford in his time at Berkeley before last season’s loss.

“This game means everything to me as well,” Swinney said after Saturday’s loss. “I mean I’m a Cal Bear for life. You guys know that, I’ve proven that to everyone.

"Follow California Golden Bears on SI on X: https://x.com/jakecurtis53Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.