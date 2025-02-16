Standing Core Exercises: Burn Fat and Strengthen Your Core

Tired of traditional floor exercises? This article explores the benefits of standing core exercises for burning fat and building strength. Learn about the science behind fat burning and how standing exercises engage your entire core, improve balance, and increase calorie expenditure. Discover six effective standing core workouts.

If you're tired of endless crunches and floor exercises, you're not alone. As a professional dancer, choreographer, and fitness professional at Pure Barre for the past 12 years, I've helped countless clients transform their bodies through movement. My experience working with both adolescents and adults has shown me that standing exercises can be incredibly effective for building core strength —whether you're an athlete looking to enhance performance or someone rebuilding strength post-partum.

Ready to discover how you can strengthen your core while staying on your feet? These six standing workouts will revolutionize your approach to core training. \How Standing Exercises Burn Fat When we talk about 'burning fat,' it is important to consider the 'full picture,' which includes more than simply folding your body in half while laying on the floor. Burning fat from a chemical perspective means that your body is using fat cells as a source of energy. Typically, though, your body is much more likely to use things like carbohydrates as an energy source first before fat, as carbohydrates are much easier for your body to break down as energy. With that, the 'full picture' of fat burning is important to consider, as things like diet, stress, and other environmental factors in your life are huge parts of the equation beyond fitness alone! While things like crunches and situps are an effective way to engage the abdominal muscles, it is important to consider that your core consists of more than your abs alone; think of your core as 360º, which then includes your sidebody and back. These muscles are integral to not only move effectively when doing 'life things' such as walking, playing with your kids on the floor, and picking up all of your grocery bags in one fell swoop, but engaging the full scope of your core musculature can also help you reach your specific fitness, aesthetic, and/or performance goals efficiently. By performing specifically standing core exercises, you are also working on balance, an incredibly important factor in overall fitness and an equally important means of working your core muscles in all ways. Standing exercises also often involve more muscles and larger ranges of motion, which can increase both caloric expenditure and involve additional benefits, such as proprioceptive training (training that improves your sense of body awareness) and stability training more effectively than core work from the ground alone. Your body is a POWERFUL tool and you can literally use it to strengthen itself; in effect, YOU can be your own workout machine!





