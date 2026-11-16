Standard Chartered says Japan's bond tokenization plans could help drive RWA market to $2 trillion

The bank said tokenizing Japanese government bonds could bring more long-term debt onchain and encourage other countries to follow.

Standard Chartered said Japan’s bond tokenization plans could help the tokenized RWA market reach its $2 trillion forecast by the end of 2028, from around $45 billion today.

The bank said tokenized bonds could cost less to issue and settle, be bought in smaller amounts, and trade 24/7. Japan’s plans could also encourage other countries to tokenize government debt. The market currently stands at around $45 billion, Geoffrey Kendrick, the bank's global head of digital assets research, wrote in a Monday report. Itshas mainly relied on tokenized money market funds and equities, each growing to $750 billion.

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Longer-dated government bonds would provide another source of growth toward that target, Kendrick said.

"The current crypto sell-off will pass, and when it does, it will be the bringing of real-world assets on-chain that matters most," Kendrick said in an email shared with The Block. "The more important implication of tokenizing longer-dated debt in one of the world's largest government bond markets is that others may follow suit," Kendrick wrote in the report.

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Most government debt brought onchain so far has been short-term Treasury bills, with almost no longer-dated debt tokenized, according to the report. Kendrick put tokenized U.S. Treasury bills at around $13 billion, compared with just under $1 billion in tokenized government debt outside the U.S.there. Kendrick said other governments may follow if Japan's program becomes large enough to demonstrate cost savings and easier movement of bonds as collateral.

Japan's Ministry of Finance held its first study group meeting on bringing government bonds onchain on Oct. 8. Kendrick noted that there are three options under consideration. Japan could tokenize existing government bonds, issue new bonds on a distributed ledger, or do both. The first option would be simpler because the legal structure and cash flows would remain the same, Kendrick said.

Issuing bonds directly on a ledger could save more work and costs. Japan is still gathering industry feedback.

"While the plan still lacks key details, such as the choice of blockchain and timelines, we think the proposal is a significant step forward for one of the world's largest government bond markets," Kendrick wrote. , expected to go live in early 2027, Kendrick noted. He said a large Japanese program could encourage the U.S. and other major government bond markets to pursue tokenization too, following