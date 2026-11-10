Stand Up for Heroes 2026 Raises Over $33 Million for Veterans

The 2026 Stand Up for Heroes gala at Lincoln Center raised $5.9 million in donations, boosted by a $28 million pledge from Craig Newmark, bringing his lifetime total to $100 million to support US veterans.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival joined forces on Monday, November 9, for their twentieth annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit held at the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center in New York City. This year event raised $5.9 million through direct donations from the audience, marking a significant milestone in the organization's two-decade effort to support former members of the United States military.

Craig Newmark Donates $28 Million to Foundation

Donor Craig Newmark, the billionaire founder of Craigslist and a longtime supporter of the cause, announced a $28 million contribution during the evening that more than quintupled the night's initial fundraising total. He revealed that this latest donation brought his lifetime contributions to the Bob Woodruff Foundation to exactly $100 million, stating he preferred round numbers while joking about the audience's bidding behavior.

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Jon Stewart Delivers Political Commentary at Event

Comedian Jon Stewart opened the evening with a set that addressed recent political events, including the Democratic victories in the midterm elections six days prior. He joked about Senator Mitch McConnell's health, dismissing claims of dehydration, and also criticized both parties regarding former President Joe Biden's mental decline during the 2024 campaign and current political rhetoric.

Timothy Donley and The Resilient Open Gala Performance

The musical portion of the Stand Up for Heroes benefit began with The Resilient, a rock band primarily composed of wounded United States combat veterans. Lead singer Timothy Donley performed The Star-Spangled Banner a cappella after the band played Freedom's Cost, a song questioning the cost of war that followed a video detailing the traumatic combat injuries sustained by the group members.

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Alex Warren Sings About Grief and Loss at Lincoln Center

TikToker-turned-singer Alex Warren, known for his number-one hit Ordinary, performed Eternity for the audience at the November 9 gala. He shared that he wrote the song to process the grief of losing his mother while his brother, a Marine, was deployed, noting that the lyrics resonated deeply with the many military families present at the David Geffen Hall that evening.

Bruce Springsteen Delivers Songs and Stories to Veterans

Bruce Springsteen, who has attended nearly every Stand Up for Heroes event since its inception in 2007, provided both musical performances and comedic monologues to the crowd. The musician played an intimate set of tender acoustic cuts and shared witticisms with the audience, including a room full of influential donors and military veterans, before the total raised amount was officially announced.