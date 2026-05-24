Stan Lee Undoes 'One More Day' Retcon in Spider-Man Comic Strip

Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel writer, addressed the controversial 'One More Day' storyline that saw Spider-Man give up his marriage to Mary Jane. In a newspaper comic strip, Lee rewrote the events, returning the Web-Head and the love of his life to their wedded bliss.

Stan Lee , an influential and beloved figure in the Marvel comic books, undid an infamous retcon from the main Spider-Man comics and reintroduced Spider-Man and Mary Jane's marital bliss in a newspaper comic strip.

The strip introduced a dream sequence unraveling the controversial storyline, marking the reset of the character's continuity. After a five-month delay, the comic strip reversed the decision and reinstated the original storyline, once again showcasing the 'You Deserve a Break Today' dynamic between the pair, which remains a fan favorite





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Spider-Man Stan Lee One More Day Storyline Dream Sequence Reintroduction Of Spider-Man And Mary Jane Lov Compromise Between Mary Jane And Spider-Man Marriage Story In Comic Books And Newspaper Co

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