Stan Lee-Signed X-Men NES Cartridge Listed for $1,200 on eBay

A certified authentic copy of The Uncanny X-Men for NES, signed by Stan Lee, is available on eBay for $1,200. The 9.2-graded cartridge draws collectors despite the game's poor reputation and lack of original packaging.

The Uncanny X-Men for the Nintendo Entertainment System, signed by Marvel legend Stan Lee , has surfaced on eBay with an asking price of $1,200. This particular cartridge, graded at 9.2 by authenticators, is drawing significant attention from both retro game collectors and comic book enthusiasts.

Stan Lee, who co-created many iconic Marvel characters, was known for his exuberant personality and catchphrase Excelsior, a Latin word meaning ever upward. While his signature on a video game cartridge might seem unusual, it adds a layer of historical value for fans who remember his cameos and contributions to pop culture.

The game itself, released in 1989 exclusively in North America, has a notorious reputation for being incredibly difficult, requiring players to memorize a code displayed at the end of each level to progress. Many children at the time found this design frustratingly obscure, contributing to its poor critical reception. Yet, for a collector, the opportunity to own a piece of gaming history with Stan Lees personal touch is a rare proposition.

The eBay listing includes verified authentication from PSA, which allows potential buyers to confirm the signatures genuineness through their online database. The seller also mentions they have JSA authentication as a secondary verification. In an era where autograph forgeries are common, such certifications are crucial for establishing trust. The cartridge is unboxed, which typically would lower the value of a collectible, but the signature compensates by adding uniqueness.

The seller has set a high buy-it-now price, but encourages offers, suggesting they are open to negotiation. This approach reflects the niche market for signed vintage items, where demand can be unpredictable. For serious collectors, the condition rating of 9.2 out of 10 is excellent, indicating minimal wear to the label and plastic shell.

The game remains a curiosity because of its ties to the X-Men franchise, one of Marvels most beloved properties, and its limited release outside Japan adds to its appeal for international collectors. Deciding whether the $1,200 price tag is justified depends on personal valuation of autographed memorabilia versus playability. The game is widely considered unplayable by modern standards, but as a display piece, it offers a tangible link to Stan Lee and a bygone era of gaming.

For context, a standard copy of The Uncanny X-Men for NES sells for around $10 to $20 without a signature. The premium here is entirely for the autograph and its provenance. Notably, this is not the first time a Stan Lee-signed game has been auctioned; previous sales for signed copies of games like Spider-Man or X-Men on older consoles have fetched comparable amounts.

However, the combination of rarity, condition, and authentication makes this particular listing stand out. As the retro gaming market continues to grow, items like this may appreciate in value, especially if the buyer is a long-term collector. For now, fans of both Marvel and video games have the chance to own a unique artifact that bridges two worlds, though they will have to weigh the cost against their enthusiasm





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