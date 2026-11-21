California’s ski resorts are getting buried in an early-season snow bonanza.

California’s ski resorts are getting buried in an early-season snow bonanza, with some mountain destinations scoring as much as four feet of fresh powder after awere among the big winners, as skiers and snowboarders got an early taste of what could be a monster winter season.

Snow covers Mammoth Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. The area received 20 to 32 inches of snow over 24 hours, with more expected. Mammoth Mountain reported several feet of new snow following Wednesday night’s storm, transforming the resort’s slopes into a winter wonderland.

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“With so much new snow on the ground, tree wells and early-season obstacles deserve extra attention. Always ride with a partner, keep them in sight and give tree wells plenty of space. This is our first major storm of the season, and early-season hazards are still present beneath the fresh snow,” the report added. The 2026–27 ski season is officially underway!

Huge thanks to one of our directors Chris Wayne and his friend for capturing these incredible shots from the mountain! The resort already had about 3.5 feet of snow on the ground before Wednesday night’s storm dumped another three feet by noon Thursday, communications director Emily van Greuning “There are high expectations for this winter, and everything we’ve seen so far indicates we’re off to a very strong start,” she said.

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Palisades Tahoe was also hit with heavy snowfall, with resort spokesperson Jess Weaver reporting significant accumulations and warning that more snow was on the way. Video circulating online showed a snow-covered Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada, as vehicles struggled to navigate the wintry conditions. One car could be seen sliding into another amid the slick roads. Snowy roads are no place for speeding!

❄️🚗 A driver rounding a slick curve in Lake Tahoe couldn't brake in time, sliding into another vehicle amid hazardous winter conditions. The National Weather Service described the system as an “efficient rain producer,” warning that rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour in some locations. Certain areas could see as much as three-quarters of an inch in just 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, parts of Northern California, including the Sierra Nevada, were forecast to receive another 8 to 12 inches of snow, with the highest peaks potentially collecting as much as 18 inches. Snow covers Mammoth Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. The area received 20 to 32 inches of snow over 24 hours, with more expected. Kim Espinosa//Mammoth Lakes Tourism