Private prison firms are still profiting from the administration’s immigration crackdown.

The sale followed tax assessments that valued the main building and adjoining properties at only $72 million in 2024 and 2025,David Ryder/Getty ImagesCoreCivic almost $496 million for a facility the company had allegedly once been open to selling for just $3 million.

It sparked a furious backlash from lawmakers, with a Democratic spokesperson saying the House Homeland Security Committee planned to investigate. Its ranking member, Bennie Thompson, had already demanded answers from Mullin about the sale last Friday, while Sen. Maggie Hassan launched a separate probe.

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DHS bought three prisons in California and Kansas from CoreCivic in July and August, and made the half-a-billion-dollar deal for Minnesota’s Prairie Correctional Facility, totaling an eye-watering $2.21 It then paid GEO Group $950 million for its three-building Adelanto, California, complex in October, before completing the $453 million Tacoma deal with the same firm last week. GEO Group says it’s in talks to sell three more detention facilities to ICE.

Critics have raised human rights concerns over what conditions migrants may be in while detained at the CoreCivic facility in Minnesota. The purchase of the 1,635-bed Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma followed a two-year dispute between GEO Group and local tax authorities. Tax assessments are not commercial appraisals. It’s unclear whether the disputed figures cover everything DHS bought, and the records do not disclose whether GEO thought the valuation was too high or too low.

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Three weeks before the purchase, ICE awarded GEO Group a ten-year contract to keep running Tacoma with a ceiling of nearly $1.5 billion. The company expects around $140 million in annual revenue, though CEO George Zoley saidon Friday requiring federal contractors to withhold any communications his administration considers protected by his office’s “executive privilege” if lawmakers come calling. Companies that refuse could lose their contracts, or be barred from future work.

The president’s brokers haveA DHS spokesperson told PunchUp that the department is using funding from the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill “to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities. ”Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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